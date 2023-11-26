Why Disney's Wish Bombed At The Box Office

It seems the House of Mouse cannot catch a break in 2023. After a series of high-profile defeats at the box office throughout the year, Disney's latest animated feature, "Wish," looks set to be another financial loss for the company. The Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine-led flick was released on November 22, boasting a budget of around $200,000,000. According to Variety, "Wish" missed the mark domestically, only managing to capture around $20,000,000 in its first couple of days in theaters. Meanwhile, the film's global success also looks to be faltering, with its current and total box-office projections sitting just under $50,000,000.

While these numbers aren't the worst Disney has seen in recent months, they're still an unwelcome sight, especially considering the company used to knock it out of the park with their November releases once upon a time. In 2017, "Coco" captured over $800,000,000 worldwide while equipped with a similar budget as "Wish." And the year after that, "Ralph Breaks the Internet" nabbed over $500,000,000 against its $175,000,000 budget.

There's still time for "Wish" to possibly develop some legs and inch closer toward profit margin territory. However, these initial reports aren't exactly inspiring. So, what's causing Disney's latest animated adventure to flounder?