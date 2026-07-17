Everything Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Right And Wrong About The Story

Contains spoilers for "The Odyssey"

Ahead of the release of his film "The Odyssey," Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan sat down with The New York Times and answered a vital question: why adapt this poem? The sprawling, epic screed attributed to the Greek poet Homer has been translated by several different people and depicted in offbeat adaptations like "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" before Nolan decided to deliver his vision of the story. As he says, it was a challenge. Nolan opined:

"I was looking to challenge myself with a completely different type of storytelling and I was looking for a gap in the culture. I'm looking at Greek mythology, 'The Odyssey' itself, why hasn't it become part of modern cinema? That's very exciting as a filmmaker. Then as you drill down — what is there to get your teeth into? 'The Odyssey,' as with 'Oppenheimer,' the reason these are great stories is they have these resonances, these knotty problems, ethical dilemmas. It's about impossible situations. That's what makes for a terrific story."

It's safe to say that this is the largest undertaking of Nolan's career to date, and it may well be the venerated British director's masterpiece. But it is faithful to the book? That, like "The Odyssey" itself, is complicated. While Nolan kept the essence of this fabled story the same — Matt Damon's Odysseus wins the Trojan War but finds himself unable to get home safely after the battles are over — he made tweaks and changes, some of which work and some of which don't. Here's what Nolan's version of "The Odyssey" gets right and wrong, according to the poem itself.