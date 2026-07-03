Watch This Before You See Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

The combination of Christopher Nolan and one of the most famous Greek epic tales is nothing short of massive. As such, it's good to be prepared before you dive in to "The Odyssey." By watching Looper's video above, you will be as informed as humanly possible about the ins and outs of Nolan's latest and possibly grandest project.

The Academy Award-winning director is known for his visionary filmmaking, but his more fantastical movies like The Dark Knight trilogy, "Interstellar," and "Tenet" have leaned toward futuristic bleeding-edge technology. This time, Nolan is going all in on heavily stylized historical epic, as befits the story of Odysseus (Matt Damon) and his arduous, multi-year travels back home from the Trojan wars.

A Greek mythos movie is a big departure for a man whose previous project was the completion of Hollywood's bizarre and decades-long journey to make an "Oppenheimer" film. Going by what we've seen of the costume design and other aspects of "The Odyssey" so far, Nolan seems to be reaching toward the legendary. Time will tell whether "The Odyssey" will become one of the best Christopher Nolan movies, but it'll no doubt be among his most interesting.