Why Dog Death Scenes In Movies Are The One Line Many Viewers Won't Cross

Even the most die-hard loyal moviegoer has his or her limits, when push comes to shove. Some people really can't stand extreme violence. Some people think gross-out comedies aren't worth their time. Others hate romantic comedies — or superhero flicks, if you're Martin Scorsese. Everyone's got an issue with some trope or genre or what have you, but there's one line that seems relatively universal, even for people with allergies to pet dander.

There's a reason that an entire website is dedicated to whether or not a dog dies in a movie or television show (the site has, since its inception, expanded to include other potential triggers, but it's still called "does the dog die"). People do not like to see dogs die on screen. Whether you're a cat person or you're wondering if you can get away with adopting a fourth dog without your landlord noticing, a dog getting killed in a movie just feels... totally and completely wrong. Despite that, it's used as a plot device in plenty of TV shows and movies, which is probably enough to prevent an average moviegoer from even checking the property out in the first place, depending on their level of tolerance for this upsetting trope.

So why is this so upsetting for viewers? Why are dog death scenes in movies the one line many viewers won't cross, and what does an ill-fated dog represent on-screen that provokes this kind of disgust?