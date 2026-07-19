10 Steamiest Movies And TV Shows On Paramount Plus
Paramount+ loves referring to itself as a mountain of entertainment. Among the most common things people go to that mountain for are the Duttonverse, a nearly complete library of Star Trek content, and "South Park." But like most streaming services, Paramount+ also offers movies and series for those seeking something a bit more spicy, the type of stuff adults can't put on until the kids are fast asleep.
Now, it's true that in order to unlock the steamiest Paramount+ content, you'll have to upgrade to a plan that includes Showtime. It's no big secret that some of the best Showtime original series often contain sex and skin, but there is also currently an entire "After Dark" tab within the Showtime hub of Paramount+ that is straight up softcore adult films.
This list focuses on the hot stuff currently in the Paramount+ library that you don't need any upgrades to watch. Indeed, you only have to be subscribed to vanilla Paramount+ to watch these very un-vanilla shows and flicks — all of which are available at the time of this writing and are not scheduled to leave anytime soon.
Caught Up
Anyone searching for steamy content on Paramount+ need look no further than the work of Tyler Perry. While the "Madea" creator is well-known for his many family-friendly sitcoms, streaming has allowed him to expand into more lurid territory. Among these latter efforts is the 2023 series "Caught Up."
The show follows young club worker Jazzy (Jasmin Brown) still living with her traditional Caribbean parents. She is having an affair with married football star Wayne (Duby Maduegbunam), who gifts her a house at the start of the series. Unsurprisingly, things get increasingly messy as Wayne struggles with his feelings, Jazzy meets other men, and massive reveals take place.
While nothing groundbreaking for Perry, with certain plot twists and the affair centric storyline resembling his more famous "Sistas," "Caught Up" should satisfy fans of the creator's more seedy side. Jasmin Brown and Duby Maduegbunam make for an attractive starring pair and share some truly sexy scenes. In addition, the show's many night club set pieces add to the steamy atmosphere. Best of all, "Caught Up" is an easy watch if you're seeking something to binge in an afternoon, with the entire show currently consisting of four episodes.
All the Queen's Men
Another naughty series with Tyler Perry's name attached to it, this time as an executive producer and writer/director, is the BET+ turned Paramount+ original "All the Queen's Men," which was created and based on the book by Christian Keyes.
"All the Queen's Men" centers on an all-male exotic dance nightclub run by Madam DeVille (Eva Marcille). Madam runs a tight ship and expects nothing less than unyielding loyalty from her staff and the best behavior of her customers. She also has zero tolerance for anyone she sees as competition, professional or personal, and thinks nothing of crushing potential rivals before they become a threat.
All that being said, there is a reason why "All the Queen's Men" is set around the type of business it is. There is no shortage of buff, sweaty, gyrating male flesh on display, stopping short of full frontal nudity but coming awfully close. As for outright sex scenes, there actually aren't many across the show's five seasons — but the few that occur, definitely go for it.
Shakespeare in Love
Few writers in all of human history have had a better grasp for putting into words those feelings of love, lust, and longing like William Shakespeare. Given that he holds a Guinness World Record for author with the highest number of filmed adaptations of his works, there is no shortage of movies that bring The Bard's writing of desire to the screen. But only a few have attempted to depict both Shakespeare's love of love and the man himself. Enter: "Shakespeare in Love."
In the film, Joseph Fiennes plays Shakespeare as he struggles to write his next great romance play. Essentially, it's an entirely fictionalized account of him penning what will eventually be "Romeo & Juliet," imagining that inspiration for the story struck after falling for — and having an extremely passionate affair with — an actress named Viola de Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow) after casting her in the play. Only, he initially thinks Viola is a man, which she was pretending to be as only men were allowed to be in plays at the time.
Shakespeare's discovery of Viola's womanhood corresponds with his exploration of Viola's womanhood, if you catch our drift. Cue several scenes of passionate lovemaking that helped earn "Shakespeare in Love" that year's best picture Oscar. While some say it's one of the worst best picture winners, it's no doubt one of the steamiest, and that's what we're here for.
Why Women Kill
A steamy show doesn't necessarily have to be a straight up drama. Sexiness can accompany camp and dark humor, which is a perfect way to describe "Why Women Kill." It was created by Marc Cherry, and if you're familiar with his two previous shows — "Desperate Housewives" and "Devious Maids" — then you already know his predilection towards that space where sultry and silly meet, all wrapped up in a thick layer of camp. And with his first streaming show, he was really able to go in directions that wouldn't have been allowed on network television.
Season 1 of "Why Women Kill" follows an ambitious structure wherein it jumps between relationships in three separate time periods — the '60s, the '80s, and the 2010s — with all three happening in the same house. Each begins with a seemingly normal and happy relationship, with each one quickly complicated by cheating and other secrets. However, in the process, we see some pretty hot scenes, especially in the 2010s storyline that follows a couple in an open relationship who invites a woman into their bed. And into their shower. And onto their couch. You get the idea. However, given the title, it's not hard to figure out what ends up happening.
Season 2 abandons the three timeline setup for a single story set in 1949 Los Angeles, though it still brings the naughty fun — while continuing to live up to the show's title.
Queen Woo
2024 South Korean historical drama "Queen Woo" is loosely based on the life of Woo Hee, who became the queen of the 3rd-century Korean kingdom Goguryeo. However, unlike most K-dramas, "Queen Woo" is extremely adult in its depictions of both violence and sex — a fact which was met with much backlash from critics in South Korea. It also took knocks for how fast and loose it plays with the story of the real Queen Woo, as well as the time period in general. However, audiences were much more willing to overlook the historical inaccuracies, and quite enjoyed how bloody and steamy the show got, with many positive user reviews for "Queen Woo" on sites like IMDb and Letterboxd.
Digging a little more into what "Queen Woo" is specifically about, Jeon Jong-seo plays Woo as she defends the throne after the death of her husband (Ji Chang-wook). It was custom in the kingdom for a woman to automatically be wed to one of her husband's siblings should her husband die, and that indeed happens — but not before much blood was spilled and Woo hooks up with one of her handmaidens in a rather lengthy scene that was as steamy as it was controversial. We also see her make love to her husband, along with fairly explicit sex scenes featuring other characters across the show's eight episodes.
Fatal Attraction
The mid '80s to the mid '90s was something of a golden age for steamy thrillers, as the period saw a number of entries in the genre that not only got wide theatrical releases but actually did well and even got major award nominations. One of the most noteworthy examples is "Fatal Attraction," which not only raked in over $300 million worldwide but scored six Oscar nominations including best picture, director, and screenplay.
Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) is a successful lawyer and seems to have a happy home life. But one weekend, while his wife and daughter are away, Dan has a steamy affair with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close). Dan tries to leave it at that with Alex and go on with his life, but Alex has other ideas. She proves to be dangerously obsessed with Dan and a threat to both him and his family. We won't spoil the ending if you haven't seen it, but we will say that it wraps up much more neatly than it was meant to. The original ending was majorly changed after test screenings, with test audiences not liking the movie's original conclusion.
As a note, a Paramount+ original series remake, also called "Fatal Attraction," was released in 2023, but was widely panned and wasn't renewed for a second season — with Season 1 since having been removed from the streamer entirely.
Babylon
After the box office success and critical acclaim of "Whiplash" and "La La Land," filmmaker Damien Chazelle essentially got a blank check to make whatever kind of movie he wanted. And he used that check to make a flashy, elaborate, star-studded period epic about the early days of Hollywood. The result was 2022's "Babylon," which ended up being a major box office flop that also didn't win over many critics — with the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus complaining that the movie's "overwhelming muchness is exhausting."
Of course, that overwhelming muchness was entirely the point. "Babylon" not only tells a story of the gratuitous excess that defined early Hollywood, but also acts as a modern example of it. We have a list dedicated entirely to the most over-the-top moments in "Babylon," if that is any indicator as to what you're dealing with. The movie's title doesn't even appear until over a half hour in, as immediately gets going with its debauchery.
The opening scene features literally dozens of people, many of them mostly or entirely naked, engaging in acts both sexy and mildly disgusting. And when "Babylon" isn't showing some huge sex party, it either has Li Jun Li performing a sultry cabaret number inspired by Anna May Wong, or Margot Robbie sweatily dancing and/or writing around.
Zatima
A spin-off of "Sistas," "Zatima" is among the best TV shows created by Tyler Perry, steaminess not withstanding. It focuses on fan favorite couple Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) as they begin their new life together as a couple. It also takes advantage of being a streaming show, pushing the limits for language and sex further than what was allowed on BET.
Now, it needs to be said that there really aren't any outright sex scenes depicted in "Zatima." A few are heavily hinted at, but occur fairly quickly and entirely off screen — for instance, just showing a man's upper half as he looks down off camera at something being "performed" on him, with the other person entirely unseen. Additionally, nobody ever gets more undressed than underwear, bathing suits, and risqué nightclub attire. But you don't need plainly visible sex or uncovered naughty bits for a show to be steamy.
The steaminess of "Zatima" comes into play in how Zac and Fatima are tempted into misbehaving outside the boundaries of their relationship. The flirting, dancing, and seduction get pretty hot, even when it doesn't lead anywhere. For some people, the tease is way sexier than the act — and those people might find "Zatima" hotter than anything else on this list for that reason alone.
Match Point
It might not sound impressive to say that "Match Point" only landed on #19 of our ranking of every Woody Allen movie, but it's a list that includes 49 movies. All that to say that the 19th best Woody Allen movie is still a pretty great movie. He has definitely made steamier movies – with "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" probably being his outright sexiest film — but "Match Point" is the one that's on Paramount+, so here we are.
All backhanded compliments and consolation prize talk aside, "Match Point" is both a legitimately compelling psychological thriller and a thoroughly tantalizing tale of infidelity. Chris (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is a retired tennis player currently working as the tennis instructor at an elite country club. He begins dating Chloe (Emily Mortimer), the sister of Tom (Matthew Goode), the influential club member Chris recently befriended.
As Chris and Chloe develop their relationship, Chris becomes simultaneously infatuated with Tom's fiancee, Nola (Scarlett Johansson). Chris and Nola's flirting quickly escalates, and soon enough, they are sleeping together at pretty much every conceivable opportunity. Things eventually turn very dark, and not everyone is going to make it out alive. But boy are there some spicy sex scenes before things get to that point, including a particularly memorable one involving a man's tie being used as a blindfold.
The English Patient
Thanks in no small part to "Seinfeld," "The English Patient" is largely remembered as a movie that didn't deserve all the acclaim and awards it got and is indicative of the kind of overly long and boring period pieces that tend to win Oscars. Your mileage may vary on how you feel about the movie. However, there is no denying that it features multiple sex scenes that aren't afraid to get steamy — up to and including full frontal female nudity — as well as more quiet sunset-lit longing and swelling music than anyone could ever want.
"The English Patient" tells the story of a wounded English World War II cartographer (Ralph Fiennes) who is being attended to by a nurse (Juliette Binoche) in a monastery in Italy. In the process, he tells stories about his past, which includes a passionate affair with a married woman (Kristen Scott Thomas). It is during that affair that the aforementioned sex scenes happen, with Thomas definitely earning her Oscar nomination for bravely baring it all for the film.
It's not a movie for everyone, and admittedly, even some critics dinged it for being too long and grand for its own good. But for those that go for these sorts of sweeping, old fashioned love story epics — ones that also include sex and nakedness — "The English Patient" is among the best of its kind.