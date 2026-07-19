10 Steamiest Movies And TV Shows On Paramount Plus

Paramount+ loves referring to itself as a mountain of entertainment. Among the most common things people go to that mountain for are the Duttonverse, a nearly complete library of Star Trek content, and "South Park." But like most streaming services, Paramount+ also offers movies and series for those seeking something a bit more spicy, the type of stuff adults can't put on until the kids are fast asleep.

Now, it's true that in order to unlock the steamiest Paramount+ content, you'll have to upgrade to a plan that includes Showtime. It's no big secret that some of the best Showtime original series often contain sex and skin, but there is also currently an entire "After Dark" tab within the Showtime hub of Paramount+ that is straight up softcore adult films.

This list focuses on the hot stuff currently in the Paramount+ library that you don't need any upgrades to watch. Indeed, you only have to be subscribed to vanilla Paramount+ to watch these very un-vanilla shows and flicks — all of which are available at the time of this writing and are not scheduled to leave anytime soon.