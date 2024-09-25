7 Shows To Watch If You Love Desperate Housewives

The first place to start on this soapy showcase of women at the end of their rope is another series produced and created by "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry. "Why Women Kill" is a historical look at another pack of desperate housewives, a pack who are fearless when it comes to killing off their spouses in pursuit of peace.

Its first season aired on CBS All Access, the precursor to Paramount+. The outing featured three different wives driven to kill their spouses for varying reasons, be it for revenge, out of mercy or as an act of self-preservation. The series follows them and the trouble they get into, or out of, by doing so. The various kills, which take place in three different time periods, are knit together by the same house. Season 2 played on Paramount+ and features the life of Alma Fillcott (Allison Tolman), a post-World War II housewife who discovers her husband is a serial killer.

The series has the same wicked comic tone of "Desperate Housewives" but leans harder on its John Waters-ish influences, making for campy but delightfully creepy viewing.