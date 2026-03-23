5 Best TV Shows Created By Tyler Perry, Ranked

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Few people who run a full-blown multimedia empire can claim to have built it entirely themselves, but Tyler Perry certainly can. He self-financed his first play, and even though it was a financial failure, Perry persisted. Soon enough, he was a successful playwright, which he parlayed into being a successful – and self-funded — filmmaker. Eventually, Perry added successful TV show creator to his list of accomplishments. And while his films, in particular Perry's Madea movies, arguably remain what he is most known for, his television output has come to take up just as much of his creative time and energy in recent years.

Like his plays and films, Perry's TV shows represent a wide array of genres and styles. Soap operas seem to be the arena he most frequently works in on the small screen and encompass some of his most popular shows. But his comedies also deserve their due, the best of which can be placed among his most beloved dramas. Below are what we feel are Perry's five best shows, culled from reviews, fan discussions, and our own editorial opinion.