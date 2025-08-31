One of the first premium cable channels, Showtime launched way back in 1976, but didn't begin airing its own original scripted programming until the early 1980s. Even then, though, Showtime wasn't the place to go if you were looking for premium TV shows the way it is today. That didn't begin until the late 1990s, when it kicked off with a series of sci-fi and horror originals that included TV versions of movies like "Poltergeist" and "Stargate," comedies like "It's Garry Shandling's Show," and anthologies like "The Outer Limits."

In the decades since, however, Showtime has become famous for its high-quality originals, and with the advent of streaming, that reputation has only solidified, as the network continues to deliver some of the best shows on television in every genre. In fact, Showtime is responsible for so many all-time greats that classics like "The L Word," "Californication," and "Weeds" aren't even among its best. Think you know which Showtime series ranks highest? Read on to find out, as we present a list of the 15 best Showtime original series.