5 Legal Dramas Way Better Than Suits

Although it wrapped up in 2019, "Suits" continues to be a popular staple in reruns and on streaming, and for good reason: it's really addictive. Set in the high-stakes world of New York City corporate law, the USA series revolves around Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who joins a prestigious law firm despite having dropped out of college. That set-up only hints at the intrigue that unfolded over the course of nine seasons.

"Suits" was nothing if not a primetime soap opera, a sort of "Melrose Place" set in a law firm instead of an apartment complex. Its cast of attractive young lawyers — most notably Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex — engage in Machiavellian machinations both inside the courtroom and outside of it. "Suits" kept audiences on their toes week after week with its heightened drama, built around a premise that came with ready-made suspense. Yet for all of its qualities, "Suits" was essentially the fast food equivalent of the legal drama: tasty in the moment, but lacking any real nutritional value.

Here are five legal dramas that are way better than "Suits." Like "Suits," these shows are highly re-watchable, filled with stirring courtroom orations, nail-biting suspense, and corporate back-stabbing. But there's also a high level of quality to these programs, some of which have been hailed as among the best TV shows of all time. So when you've finished your latest "Suits" binge, switch over to one of these titles to get your legal drama fix.