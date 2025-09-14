Before Suits, Meghan Markle Stunned Audiences On A Beloved Game Show

Before Meghan Markle landed her role on "Suits" — and her life-changing grip on Prince Harry's heart — the actress-turned-duchess was a briefcase model on the wildly popular Howie Mandel-hosted game show "Deal or No Deal."

There, she stood next to and showed off a case during Season 2 of the show that had contestants choosing from 26 briefcases containing potential cash prizes and then wheeling and dealing with a "banker" to try to amass as much money as possible, despite always being one step away from losing it all.

A few years later, Markle stepped into her career-defining role on "Suits," playing paralegal/lawyer Rachel Zane for seven seasons. Despite that, Markle's acting career has mostly been overshadowed by her marriage to one of the most famous men in the world, and she can probably thank her brief time on "Deal or No Deal" for helping her claw her way to being a household name.