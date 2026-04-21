All 5 Billy Bob Thornton TV Shows, Ranked From Worst To Best

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Some stars are born. Others are made over time. Billy Bob Thornton falls into the latter category. Born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in 1955, Thornton spent years trying to make it in Hollywood before writing his own ticket to success with the 1992 crime thriller "One False Move," which he co-wrote and co-starred in. Before long, he was writing, directing, and starring in the indie hit "Sling Blade," for which he won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay and competed in best actor. A best supporting actor bid for "A Simple Plan" quickly followed, and he was Golden Globe nominated for "Bandits," "The Man Who Wasn't There," and "Bad Santa." It might've taken a while, but the boy from Arkansas turned out to be a genuine movie star.

Although Billy Bob Thornton is best known for movies, he's thrived on the small screen as well, starting with supporting roles in the TV version of "The Outsiders" and the sitcom "Hearts Afire." He won the Golden Globe and competed at the Emmys for starring in the first season of "Fargo," winning another Globe for his lead role in the legal drama "Goliath." He's currently on TV screens across America with the hit drama "Landman," for which he earned another Golden Globe nom.

Here are all five of Thornton's TV shows, ranked from worst to best. We based these rankings on each show's legacy, how central Thornton was to what made it great, and how good he was in each.