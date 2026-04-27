10 Best Legal Drama TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

There are plenty of genres that are considered staples on television. Medical dramas like "E.R." and "Grey's Anatomy," police procedurals like "NCIS" and "Bones," and even sitcoms like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation" all fit into a particular mold and are expected in the evening line-up. But there's one distinct type of show that always feels fresh and different, even if they all seem the same: legal dramas.

A legal drama is just a drama following lawyers? Not quite. Sure, the shows typically follow lawyers and their cases, but there's so much more bubbling underneath the surface. Personal lives, political corruption, morality, and more are on full display as they work for their clients and themselves, often causing unexpected twists and intriguing cases that keep our eyes glued to the screen.

If you're in need of a new legal drama to binge, look no further. With the help of Rotten Tomatoes scores and fan discussions online, we determined the best legal dramas of all time. They contain lawyers of all types, their cases, and the antics that ensue as they try to do the best they can for their clients.