10 Longest-Running Soap Operas Of All Time
Laden with glamour and loaded with jaw-dropping plot twists, soap operas have entertained audiences for decades, going all the way back to the heyday of radio. While some of them might have been short-lived, and others failed to make a huge cultural impact, it's a medium that usually lends itself to a long shelf life; many shows have lasted for a decade or more, generating high wattage love in the afternoon for thousands.
The truly fortunate among those beloved serials became generation-spanning entertainment for its devotees, lasting for 20 to 30 years or more, always there for viewers when they came home from school or work with beaucoup buckets of drama to be shared. And among those select, fortunate number stand 10 soap operas that have lasted for over four decades. Which of these daytime dramas is the oldest? Are they still putting out new episodes, or were they canceled? And what show ultimately holds the crown as the longest-running soap on television?
All My Children
Set in Pine Valley, Pennsylvania, "All My Children" ran on ABC from 1970 until its cancellation in 2011. It was then rebooted as an all-digital series, adding an extra five months to its run in 2013. In total, it ran for 41 years.
Like many soaps that aired for decades, the places and people who ruled the roost changed over time. Well-known recurring characters included cold-hearted Adam Chandler (David Canary, one of many "All My Children" actors who have died), eternal playboy Tad "The Cad" Martin (Michael E. Knight), Bianca Montgomery (Lacey Chabert and Eden Riegel), a pioneering queer character in the daytime world, and Jesse Hubbard (Darnell Williams) and Angie Baxter (Debbi Morgan), the soap world's first Black super couple. The most famous of them all was Erica Kane (Susan Lucci), model, fashion mogul, and diva par excellence, whose agonies and ecstasies kept fans tuning in for years.
The shows had famous fans like Carol Burnett, who appeared several times as Verla Grubbs, and launched the careers of a host of famous faces, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kelly Ripa. And it's not over yet, folks; Lifetime is planning on hosting two "All My Children" TV movies in the future.
One Life to Live
The cancellation of "One Life to Live" was announced concurrently with that of "All My Children" in 2011, but it debuted in 1968, meaning it lived a longer life than "AMC." It, too, was revived in 2013 as an online series but was dropped after several months. In total, it ran for 43 years.
Also set in a Pennsylvania town — this one called Llanview — "One Life to Live" had bold social commentary on its side as well as wildly soapy drama. The show featured queer characters and spoke of HIV and AIDS all the way back in the early '90s. Some of its denizens even added a panel to the Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt in 1992 within the show's fictional world (and the real quilt made it on the air as well).
Well-known characters included Tina (Andrea Evans), the show's femme fatale, who once gave birth while going over a waterfall, glamorous diva Dorian Lord (Robin Strasser), and her sister, the saintly Victoria "Viki" Lord (Erika Slezak), who eventually develops dissociative identity disorder and a new personality, the freewheeling Nikki Smith. "OLTL" mixed up wild, out there storylines that featured time travel and hidden cities with workaday stories about families trying to survive — a winning combination for many daytime fans. And the show continues to live on, sharing some characters with the still-active "General Hospital."
Pobol y Cwm
"Pobol y Cwm" is unique among British soap operas in that it is broadcast entirely in Welsh. It's the longest-running nighttime drama produced and aired by the BBC as of this writing; It began in 1974, which will make it 52 years old in October 2026. Unlike American soap operas, new episodes arrive three times a week, with a fifth outing airing on Sunday nights that compresses the week's storylines into a single go-round, highlighted with English subtitles.
Over the years, "Pobol y Cwm" has shifted its focus to shine a spotlight on different parts of life in the village of Cwmderi, a fictional hamlet located in South Wales. Once, it simply told stories about the town's nursing home; now it peeks into the lives of various citizens, going from pubs to farms to inns. Megan Harries (Lisabeth Miles) has become one of the show's most iconic figures; first appearing in the inaugural season of "Pobol y Cwm," she continues to recur on the show as of press time, acting as a guiding light for the younger crowd. And much like its American counterparts, the soap has had a hand in launching some Hollywood careers; Ioan Gruffudd, Iwan Rheon, Michael Sheen, and Alexandra Roach all appeared on the series over the years.
The Young and the Restless
The grand old lady of CBS' daytime dramas as of this writing, "The Young and the Restless" is still going strong after its 1973 debut. On March 26, 2026, it will mark its 53rd anniversary, with no sign of slowing down.
In Genoa City, Wisconsin, billionaires play and true love blooms. For years, the conflict between Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has underpinned the central action of the series. The rivals often fight over Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), an ex-stripper who has loved and married them both. Tons of other characters have flitted in and out of the series around them, including tough-as-nails former series linchpin Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), who sadly died in 2013. Katherine's longtime rival, Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), still pops up now and again. Newer characters include Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), the on-again-off-again love interest of Nikki and Victor's son, Nick (Joshua Morrow).
As the World Turns
"As the World Turns" started life as a 30-minute serial but soon expanded to a full hour thanks to fan loyalty. It began in 1956 and was canceled in 2009, airing its last episode in 2010 and bringing its 54-year run to a close.
Set in Oakdale, Illinois, the show primarily focused on the Hughes family. Led by Nancy Hughes (Helen Wagner) — who stuck with the show from 1956 until her 2010 death — the trials, tribulations, and joys of life in a small town were counterbalanced by outlandish action plots and wild fantasy storylines. Other characters included the glamorous Lisa Miller (Eileen Fulton), the hunky Holden Snyder (Jon Hensley), the diva Lucinda Walsh (Elizabeth Hubbard), and the fashionable Barbara Ryan (Colleen Zenk). Long-married super couples included Margo (Ellen Dolan) and Tom Hughes (Scott Holmes), and the aforementioned Holden Snyder and Lily Walsh (Martha Byrne). It was also home to the genre's first gay super couple, Luke Snyder (Van Hansis) and Noah Mayer (Jake Silbermann). Like dozens of other soaps, "As the World Turns" launched the careers of numerous A-list actors, including Julianne Moore, who played twins Frannie and Sabrina Hughes.
Emmerdale
"Emmerdale" is one of a handful of British soaps that continues to enchant viewers to this day. It began life as "Emmerdale Farm" in 1972 and will turn 54 on October 16, 2026. And that's not surprising. "Emmerdale" and fellow soap "Coronation Street" are both prime-time institutions across the pond.
Centered around life in a Yorkshire village, the titular town might be small, but it sure packs a huge wallop when it comes to drama. Name any sort of trauma or disaster you can think of, and the town has survived it. The farm-loving Sugden family were the original main characters of the show, and the pace of the series was much more sedate in the beginning. Then the Dingle family moved to the center of the canvas in the 1980s, as did the filthy rich Tates — and with them, a host of never-ending calamities. But it's a show that's not afraid to take risks — like killing off long-term characters, which has become the norm on the show, much to the consternation of fans.
Guiding Light
"Guiding Light" was the spunky older sister of "As the World Turns." Born as a radio show in 1937, it became a television staple in 1952 before getting canceled in 2009. When you add together its radio and television episodes into a single entity, its run stretched on for 72 years, making "Guiding Light" the longest-running show in TV history. But because we're simply counting its time on the boob tube here, it "only" aired for 57 years.
Starting as a simple and cozy kitchen table soap opera that centered around the lives of the Bauer family — specifically long-tenured mom Bert Bauer (Charita Bauer) — "Guiding Light" evolved through the 1980s and 1990s to include a number of colorful characters and scenarios. Reva Shayne (Kim Zimmer) ruled the roost then, drawing attention with her outsized antics. Her love story with Josh Lewis (Robert Newman) became one of the best-known romances in the series. The show was also home to jaw-droppingly evil villains like Roger Thorpe (Michael Zaslow).
Days of Our Lives
Soap operas have had to adapt themselves to the changing times, and "Days of Our Lives" is an excellent example of a show that's continued to survive in spite of recent network disfavor toward carrying soaps over the airwaves. Beginning its run in 1965, NBC moved it to Peacock in 2022. "Days" has ruled there ever since, and it will turn 61 years old in November.
After so many years on the air, the show still features members of the Horton family, one of the very first clans to populate its fictitious town of Salem. Other households include the well-bred and morally complex DiMera flock and the working-class Bradys. Life in town can be ordinary — births, deaths, and love affairs remain the norm — or it can get quite over the top. Remember when Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall, one of the richest soap opera stars of all time) was possessed by the devil?
General Hospital
What was once ABC's flagship soap opera is now its only soap opera, but that doesn't lessen the impact of its longevity. Born in 1963, "General Hospital" has kept itself alive through thick and thin and is almost 63 years old now.
It might be best known as the home base of Luke (Anthony Geary, who died in 2025) and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis), but Port Charles, New York, has always been loaded with interesting faces. There's mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and his family. There are the rich but never staid Quartermaines. And there are the Scorpios, who are spies, cops, and doctors, depending on which branch of the family tree you look at. The show still has plenty of action taking place in its titular hospital, which used to be full of doctors and nurses looking for love and investigating dire medical cases, but the docks of the New York hamlet are often just as active. Disaster, love, and family drama are apt to occur there on any given day.
Coronation Street
And sitting at the top of the heap after six decades on the air, "Coronation Street" takes the prize. It first hit ITV on December 9, 1960 — so for 66 years in December 2026. It has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records committee as the world's longest-lasting soap opera. It currently airs five times a week in 30-minute increments, back to back with "Emmerdale."
"Corrie" is a familiar and well-loved part of British pop culture, centered on working-class families and the horrors and joys of their everyday lives. It doesn't have quite as many operatically dramatic moments as "Emmerdale" does; instead, it leans on stories about social issues, including teen pregnancy. But it's not above exploiting the occasional natural disaster or explosion for ratings as well. Ken Barlow (William Roache) is the show's longest-tenured character, with Roache celebrating 65 years on-screen as Barlow in 2025.