10 Longest-Running Soap Operas Of All Time

Laden with glamour and loaded with jaw-dropping plot twists, soap operas have entertained audiences for decades, going all the way back to the heyday of radio. While some of them might have been short-lived, and others failed to make a huge cultural impact, it's a medium that usually lends itself to a long shelf life; many shows have lasted for a decade or more, generating high wattage love in the afternoon for thousands.

The truly fortunate among those beloved serials became generation-spanning entertainment for its devotees, lasting for 20 to 30 years or more, always there for viewers when they came home from school or work with beaucoup buckets of drama to be shared. And among those select, fortunate number stand 10 soap operas that have lasted for over four decades. Which of these daytime dramas is the oldest? Are they still putting out new episodes, or were they canceled? And what show ultimately holds the crown as the longest-running soap on television?