5 Funniest Talk Show Hosts Of All Time, Ranked

Talk shows have a lengthy television history. Within their extensive legacy, there's been hefty conversations about its highs and lows as a genre, which often rest on who is hosting these programs. Talk shows thrive or die based on the person sitting behind a desk; they're the force that drives the entire program. Even the most controversial guests in late night TV history can become tolerable — or at least engaging — if they're bouncing off the most talented talk show hosts in the industry. There's nothing better than a great talk show host, especially when they're hilarious. That's just the kind of person you want to watch on a program that's delivering new episodes every weekday.

The five funniest talk show hosts of all time (ranked below from hilarious to hysterical) are masters at their respective crafts. Performers this gifted don't all have the same virtues fueling their talk show feats. Some of these hosts are sublime because they established new molds for how to be funny. Others are taking talk shows into exciting (and giggle-inducing) uncharted waters. Binding all of these hosts is how they drummed up laughs from the audience like nobody else.

Watching talk show hosts anchor so many episodes in a given year, it can be easy to take this craft for granted. These five hosts will remind everyone that not just anybody can excel in this domain.