5 Funniest Talk Show Hosts Of All Time, Ranked
Talk shows have a lengthy television history. Within their extensive legacy, there's been hefty conversations about its highs and lows as a genre, which often rest on who is hosting these programs. Talk shows thrive or die based on the person sitting behind a desk; they're the force that drives the entire program. Even the most controversial guests in late night TV history can become tolerable — or at least engaging — if they're bouncing off the most talented talk show hosts in the industry. There's nothing better than a great talk show host, especially when they're hilarious. That's just the kind of person you want to watch on a program that's delivering new episodes every weekday.
The five funniest talk show hosts of all time (ranked below from hilarious to hysterical) are masters at their respective crafts. Performers this gifted don't all have the same virtues fueling their talk show feats. Some of these hosts are sublime because they established new molds for how to be funny. Others are taking talk shows into exciting (and giggle-inducing) uncharted waters. Binding all of these hosts is how they drummed up laughs from the audience like nobody else.
Watching talk show hosts anchor so many episodes in a given year, it can be easy to take this craft for granted. These five hosts will remind everyone that not just anybody can excel in this domain.
5. Ziwe Fumudoh
Sometimes, the flame that burns shortest burns brightest. Ziwe Fumudoh only got to host 18 episodes of the Showtime program "Ziwe" from May 2021 to December 2022. However, in those handful of episodes, Ziwe demonstrated a mastery of cringe comedy and uncomfortable giggles. Her interviewing style, which focused on asking her guests intentionally challenging questions, displayed a remarkable grasp of comedic timing. The ways Fumudoh would ask her queries, or the precise moment she'd react to something unexpected — like the ever unstable Chet Hanks as a guest — were gloriously funny.
There was also something decidedly 2020s about Ziwe Fumudoh's approach to a talk show, not to mention her interactions with guests and fellow absurdist modern comedians like Patti Harrison and Julio Torres. Fumudoh and Harrison's musical number "Stop Being Poor" is a hilarious exercise that could have only existed here. It's like she saw how other kooky late night hosts, such as Craig Ferguson and Conan O'Brien, pushed the format into new territory and proceeded to take their progress to the next level. It brought "Ziwe" and its titular host into fresh, gut-busting territory.
Like these 12 horror TV shows that should never have been canceled (it's all about timing in both comedy and horror), "Ziwe" should've been allowed to run for ages and ages on Showtime. Thankfully, Ziwe Fumudoh has taken her wit and her other signature elements to YouTube. Her internet-based craftsmanship, though, originally flourished in the confines of talk show hosting and should be honored.
4. Johnny Carson
When discussing talk show hosts, it's impossible not to tip one's hat to the champion. Decades after he went off the air, Johnny Carson, longtime host of "The Tonight Show" for NBC, still stands as one of the best late night hosts of all time. He didn't get that reputation through longevity alone. Carson was also a talented media personality whose comedy rhythms could be imitated but never replicated. Through decades spent refining his act, Carson became a master of knowing just when to deliver a punchline. In ine April 1980 monologue, he ambles along about how he's supposedly "aloof," which culminates in a joke about a gift he gave his parents. It's a moment that exemplifies his timing-based talents.
Carson's comedic chops extended to times where he'd engage in banter with "Tonight Show" fixtures like Ed MacMahon and Doc Severinsen. Carson's snappy rapport with his team — much less his guests — further amplified just how hilarious his talk show tenure was. Carson had so much talent that he couldn't solely host "The Tonight Show." His TV hosting duties expanded to the Academy Awards, where he became one of the best Oscar hosts ever.
Johnny Carson's influence still looms large over the talk show industry. It's not hard to see why, given the avalanche of belly laughs he provided in his career.
3. Stephen Colbert
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" had its moments, but Colbert never quite excelled as a straightforward TV host. His amiable personality, comfort with wit, and willingness to challenge authority were all admirable, but on this show, he struggled delivering something that could stand out in the crowded talk show landscape. Even among his later CBS troubles, though, Colbert's legacy still towers over many in the field. That can be chalked up to three words: "The Colbert Report." The Comedy Central show saw Colbert transforming from a "Daily Show" scene-stealer to the centerpiece of his own program, one where he played a parody of right-wing talk program hosts like Glenn Beck and, especially, Bill O'Reilly.
The result was a magnificently funny show that got tons of mileage out of Colbert portraying a blowhard oblivious to the insanity coming out of his mouth. Colbert's unwavering commitment to the bit, combined with his depiction of guy with immensely misplaced chutzpah, was a sight to behold. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed viewers could get chuckles out of the set design, which lampooned excessive jingoism. This was a microcosm of how Colbert's talk show antics on "The Colbert Report" crammed in giggle-inducing material at every opportunity.
For nearly a decade, Colbert blessed the airwaves with his satirical talk show. In the process, he demonstrated a level of conviction and wit that's hard to find in the talk show business.
2. Craig Ferguson
Part of what makes late night talk shows pleasing to many is their routine. Watch one episode of an average NBC or CBS program and you'll get the rhythms of when the monologue happens, what kind of interviews transpire, what gets trotted out for the cold open. After a long and hectic day, viewers often want something predictable. "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" had its routine segments for sure, but there was also delightfully improvised chaos. Its cold opens could manifest as anything from host Craig Ferguson — and robot skeleton sidekick Geoff Peterson — trading banter, to puppets lip-syncing to songs about yodeling.
These unpredictable kick-off segments were a microcosm of the joyousness Ferguson brought to the talk show game. In his nearly 10 years anchoring the CBS program, Ferguson proved both hilarious and an improv natural. As various improvised lines that changed various fictional roles forever could attest, it's hard to execute off-the-cuff material right. Yet Ferguson's unscripted chats with celebrity guests, for instance, yielded natural laughs while eschewing the artificiality of other talk shows. Meanwhile, Ferguson's comic chops were only amplified when he started playing off of Josh Robert Thompson's puppeteering and voice work as Geoff Peterson.
Watching Ferguson's CBS antics, one never knew what punchlines waited around the corner. That made for not just a sharp contrast to typical late night programs but also informed one of the best talk show hosts in history.
1. Conan O'Brien
In one of his many "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" gags with the Walker Lever (which, when pulled, played "Walker, Texas Ranger" clips devoid of context), O'Brien mockingly expresses ambivalence about pulling it when somebody in the audience faintly shouts "ya gotta pull it!" This inspires O'Brien to improvise, wherein he asks if anyone really believes he'd introduce the prop without utilizing it. From there, he impersonates the audience member by declaring "YA GOTTA PULL IT" in a wildly exaggerated way.
Conan O'Brien was so masterfully funny that even off the cuff remarks from his studio audience members could inspire him. While his earliest "Late Night" days were wobbly (hence why Conan O'Brien spent his initial "Late Night" shame hiding under a desk), it didn't take long for the veteran "Simpsons" writer to come into his own as someone whose absurdist comedic instincts were golden. To boot, O'Brien didn't just inspire giggles with his punchlines. He could also wring laughs out of being a straight man to wacky characters on his various talk shows, like WikiBear or Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
O'Brien's rapport with sidekick Andy Richter, his ease navigating the silliest segments, his quick wit interacting with folks like Jordan Schlansky, and even improv jokes about a lever; there is just no end to the ways Conan O'Brien remains the funniest talk show host in history.