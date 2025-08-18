12 Horror TV Shows That Should Have Never Been Canceled

If you love thrills, chills, and jump scares packaged in a more bingeable format, there are plenty to choose from these days. From the monsters of MGM's nightmarish fever dream "From" to Looper readers' top-rated horror series like "The Walking Dead" and "American Horror Story," TV producers have finally started to crack the formula that falls somewhere between classic horror tropes and prestige TV, and they're churning out more quality shows by the year.

But sadly, not every horror series gets to stick around as long as fans wish it could. Just as things are starting to really cook, the show gets canceled, leaving fans longing for more. Even when showrunners behind fan-favorite shows like "Evil" and "Servant" get a chance to round out the story with a passable ending, there is always a contingent of folks out there secretly praying that they'll see a revival.

As any fan of horror movie sequels can attest to, when you're dealing with supernatural forces and standard horror motifs, there's always a chance that one or two of our very favorite horror shows could someday make a comeback. In the meantime, grab your sacrificial goblet and pour one out for these horror series that fans say were canceled far too soon.