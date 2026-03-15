10 Best Oscars Hosts Ever, Ranked

David Niven earned his spot on this list for his cool unflappability under pressure — and for managing to turn what might have been a huge fiasco into a memorable moment.

Yes, Niven was one of several actors hosting the ceremony when a man decided to indulge in the then-popular past time of streaking at the 1974 honors. Streaking is the act of running about at a public event fully nude, sometimes to make a political point, and sometimes just for fun. Niven was in the process of introducing presenter Elizabeth Taylor when a man ran in from behind him and exited the stage. The actor got a good chuckle out of the moment, but came up with a fun, off-the-cuff bon mot that made his work the stuff of legends.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen. That was almost bound to happen," he remarked, after a moment of flustered vamping and a merry aside from the night's orchestra. "But isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?" The audience roared, and a memorable hosting moment was born. Niven hosted the Oscars twice more, but naturally this was the most memorable moment in his whole tenure.