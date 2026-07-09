5 Biggest Snubs From The 2026 Emmy Nominations

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards have unveiled their nominations, ensuring a glorious day for some of the most acclaimed programs on television. Shows like "The Pitt" and "Widow's Bay" had massive amounts of nominations while platforms like Apple TV and HBO had staggering nomination hauls. For many, this unveiling of the nominations suggests certain shows — namely "The Pitt" — could score tremendous wins when the actual ceremony transpires in September. However, any award show's nomination announcements inevitably have to come with some frustrating snubs.

There were several disappointments for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, including a frustrating lack of recognition for various potential nominees of color. However, for TV obsessives and casual viewers alike, some 2026 Emmy snubs stung more than most. The five biggest snubs from the latest round of Emmy nominations speak to so much more than just certain television productions getting left out in the cold. Some of them reflect larger shifts in what kind of shows Emmy voters are embracing for the ceremony's biggest categories, while others exemplify the struggles facing certain TV programs competing in specialized categories with limited numbers of nominees.

Even on a day of Emmy nominations that left many artists soaring, there's still tons to unpack in the most egregious snubs at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Let's explore the ones that left so many fans and industry analysts agog.