Netflix's Long Story Short Touches A Subject No Other Cartoon (Except South Park) Dares To

Contains spoilers for "Long Story Short"



The COVID-19 pandemic is not a subject most viewers have been interested in exploring in their entertainment. Live-action TV shows that had to address it in 2020 did, but while some recent shows like "The Pitt" have addressed the effects of the pandemic, most have chosen to ignore the subject whenever possible. In animation, the field of entertainment that had the easiest adjustment to working from home, ignoring the pandemic was even simpler.

The list of animated TV shows that have even alluded to COVID is short. There were educational kids' shows like "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" that taught toddlers about pandemic safety, COVID-inspired lockdown-themed episodes of "The Simpsons" and "Futurama," and a few one-line references in "Rick and Morty." But the only cartoons to make the coronavirus pandemic a part of their main storylines were those designed to directly comment on current events using quickly-produced, simplistic animation. "South Park" is the one everyone remembers, with its four hour-long COVID-related specials in 2020 and 2021. There was also the final season of Showtime's Trump-parodying "The President Show," but you probably forgot that one existed.

This all makes "Long Story Short," the new Netflix series from "BoJack Horseman" creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, stand out for how it works the defining event of the early 2020s into its decades-spanning family story. While it avoids showing the year 2020 — a year no one wants to return to — the episodes set in 2021 and 2022 are some of the best TV yet produced about the pandemic's impact on our lives.