The Stranger Things Documentary Only Made The Finale Controversy Worse

"Stranger Things" fans have torn apart the series finale since it aired on December 31, 2025. The epic final episode, despite running over two hours, has a lot of problems, including forgetting about key characters and plot holes that were hard to ignore. One might hope the new documentary, "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5" would clear the air, but it's only made fans more exasperated at how things went wrong. For a complete breakdown, check out Looper's video above.

One of the most depressing revelations in the documentary is that creators Ross and Matt Duffer didn't have a finished finale script before entering production, making it feel like important components were decided at the last minute. For example, many fans were confused that there were no Demogorgons (or Demodogs or Demobats) in Dimension X even though that's supposed to be their home. In one scene from "One Last Adventure," participants at a writers' meeting say that the Abyss should really have some Demogorgons. The Duffers shoot this down, citing "demo-fatigue" — even though the finale's aftermath showed that fans actively wanted more Demogorgons.

Another important plot point seemingly left undecided until the last minute? The fate of Eleven, really the only major character who dies in the finale. Again, there are scenes of writers debating the best way she should sacrifice herself or if her dying is even the best move. Making a TV show is undoubtedly tough, but these feel like decisions that should have been made long ago.