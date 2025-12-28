Dumb Things We Can't Ignore In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 7 — "The Bridge"

Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" is coming to an end after nearly a decade ... and even the show's most diehard fans can probably admit to themselves that parts of the Duffer Brothers' show don't exactly hold water. Whether or not you agree with that, you should definitely check out our video above if you want to see some of the dumb stuff we just can't ignore in Season 5, Part 2 of "Stranger Things."

The final season of "Stranger Things" — a series about a fictional town plagued by supernatural occurrences named Hawkins, Indiana — has been released in a couple of batches by Netflix, with four episodes dropping for Thanksgiving and three more to celebrate Christmas. With the massive, movie-length series finale set to hit Netflix on New Year's Eve (which bears the ominous title "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up"), we should probably be honest and admit that some aspects of "Stranger Things" Season 2 Part 2 are just absolutely silly.

Take, for example, the lengths of these episodes. They are, to put it lightly, too long. Frankly, a lot of stuff that could have been wrapped up in this final season concerning our main gang — brothers Will and Jonathan Byers (Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton), siblings Mike and Nancy Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and parental figures Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper (Winona Ryder and David Harbour) — much more quickly. The episodes feel like they're spinning their wheels, which just isn't fun ... so what else are we letting slide in the final season of "Stranger Things?"