The 18 Best Cartoons Of All Time, Ranked

Cartoons don't always get the respect they deserve, but viewers of all ages love animated programming. Though American studios have traditionally relegated animation to a specific niche — mostly comedy, and mostly children's programming — the medium is capable of doing everything live-action shows can do and more. In fact, the best cartoons on TV are some of the best shows, period.

This list is centered around episodic animated series made for television, video, and/or streaming, as opposed to animated movies or theatrical shorts (that's why there's no "Looney Tunes" here, as they were all made for theaters). Beyond that, everything was on the table: Action shows and comedies, kid-friendly cartoons and adult ones, American animation, and Japanese anime.

How did we come up with this ranking? We weighed personal taste against cultural impact, and considered higher peaks of greatness versus consistent quality over time, all while comparing shows with very different genre aims. So, without further ado, these are the greatest cartoons of all time, ranked.