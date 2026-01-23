Wonder Man Review: Marvel's Least Traditional Show Features A Beautiful Bromance

Perhaps because of the need to adjust expectations, the first couple of episodes of "Wonder Man" feel a little slow. Where other stories about actors focus on the drama on set, Simon's life is shown in all the awkward waiting periods between auditions and callbacks and so on; it's a long time before he actually gets the role of his childhood favorite superhero Wonder Man. The bits in these first few episodes that try to be more like "The Studio" end up feeling the most forced. For example: Simon lavishing praise on a fictional director for real shows "American Horror Story," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Castle Rock" (all conveniently streaming on Hulu on Disney+!), or instantly dated jokes about a third "M3GAN" movie. Contemporary real world references in the MCU always get a bit weird — I don't want to believe "PizzaGate" conspiracies became a thing in a universe where Captain America purged HYDRA from the government!

Yet even while the show's struggling to find its rhythm, the characters and performances are instantly compelling. Simon is the type of actor who wants to know everything about whatever character he's portraying, even if it's just for a bit part with two lines. He's unable to leave anything up to instinct because, if he lets his emotions run too high, his powers will activate and people could get hurt. He's like Shigeto Kageyama from "Mob Psycho 100" if Shigeto collected Criterion DVDs and didn't have Reigen and friends helping him grow up relatively well-adjusted.

Trevor, meanwhile, gets to be the Lawrence Olivier asking Simon's Dustin Hoffman "My boy, why don't you try just acting?" – which is kind of funny if you think about it because plot-wise, Trevor's the Hoffman character in our "Midnight Cowboy" comparison. In the press notes, head writer Andrew Guest explained this show exists because director Destin Daniel Cretton loved working with Ben Kingsley on "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" so much that he wanted any excuse to do more with Kingsley's character, and how could you blame him? Trevor's MCU introduction in "Iron Man 3" might have been controversial among fans (I maintain it was a great twist right from the start), but Kingsley's humor in this evolving role is an unabashed delight.