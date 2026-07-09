5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Citadel

From a twist-filled espionage universe to intense stunts that left star Priyanka Chopra Jonas scarred, Amazon Prime Video's "Citadel" has been bringing a lot of excitement to spy fiction fans since its debut in 2023. Chopra plays Nadia Sinh, one of the best secret agents in the business. Her partner, Mason Kane (Richard Madden), is also her husband, and the two of them are just as adept at toppling shadowy organizations together as they are at making sparks fly between missions. At least, that's who they think they are...

Initially considered one of the most expensive flops in TV history after disappointing Season 2 ratings, "Citadel" has seen renewed popularity that justified spawning its own interconnected universe. That includes two spin-offs: "Citadel: Diana" and "Citadel: Honey Bunny." Unfortunately, all three shows have either officially ended or have yet to confirm new material on the way. But not to worry, because Looper has you covered on similar shows to check out during what might be an indefinite wait for more "Citadel" content.

All five of these shows are spy thrillers, which is the baseline for our list. We didn't stop there, however, as we also wanted to find shows that either featured a current or former romantic pairing at the center; is part of a larger connected universe; or starred one of the leads of "Citadel." Each of these shows has one or more of those components, on top of all just being great spy shows.