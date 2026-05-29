10 Best Spy Shows Of All Time, Ranked

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Espionage has always been popular on both the page and the screen. Whether it's an epic war story that involves someone going undercover behind enemy lines, or following a more direct mission between an assassin and their solo target, we just love to see all the sneaking around and double crossing that is inherent in spy fiction — or, at times, spy stories based on real events.

While there is no shortage of films about spies, including one starring Tom Cruise that spawned a nearly $5 billion franchise, even the best spy movies can sometimes be limited by their format. On the other hand, spy-centered TV shows and miniseries have so much more room to spread out and really dig deep. Characters are better developed, twists and turns feel more satisfyingly earned, and missions don't have to be simplified in order to be solved in two hours.

These shows all make good on that potential, taking audiences on the kind of thrilling espionage ride that can only unfold over weeks, months, or in some cases, years. They were chosen and ranked utilizing a combination of critic and audience scores, with the former taking into account both original reception and subsequent reappraisal for older entries.