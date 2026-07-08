5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Dark

When it first aired on Netflix in 2017, few would have suspected that the German-language sci-fi thriller "Dark" would be destined to blow up big time. Haunting, atmospheric, and contemplatively beautiful, the series takes off with the ambience of a brooding, dark crime drama like "Broadchurch" and quickly spins out into a cerebral mind-bending time travel journey with profound existential implications. As first-time viewers began to process the strange, fascinating trip down the rabbit hole that creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese were taking them down, word about the show spread like a fast-moving wildfire among international audiences outside of Germany.

Set to a darkly cinematic soundtrack against the background of Germany's dense Black Forest, "Dark" weaves a gorgeous and devastating science fiction yarn. Told mostly through the perspective of Jonas Kahnwald (Louis Hofmann), the series follows the residents of Winden, Germany, which is home to a nuclear power plant built above a winding cave system leading into the heart of the forest and a host of mysteries. When one thread is pulled on a generations-spanning pattern of missing children, a bizarre narrative begins to unravel, one that reveals four families central to the community to be intertwined across time, space, and parallel dimensions.

Closing the book on its twisted narrative of a tangled family tree in 2022, "Dark" finally came to an end with its third season, leaving fans desperate for more. We can't go back in time and start that first watch again — especially if we don't want to accidentally become our own great-great-great grandparents. But we can give you the next best thing: a handful of mind-bending sci-fi series to fill the void. These are the shows you need to check out if you're looking to fill that "Dark" shaped hole in your life.