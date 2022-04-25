Russian Doll Underwent Drastic Changes From Pitch To Screen

2022 is finally bringing long-awaited television shows back to screens after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on production timelines over the last two years. Netflix's "Russian Doll" is a perfect example of this. The series' second season arrived on April 20, just over three years since it first premiered back in February 2019.

Season 2 of "Russian Doll" brings back Natasha Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov for seven new episodes of the time-warping drama. In the second season, Nadia discovers a portal to the year 1982 on the subway in New York City, creating a season focused on more traditional time travel rather than the near-endless time loop she and Alan (Charlie Barnett) find themselves trapped within in the show's first season. Nadia wastes no time entering the past in Season 2, and the series jumps right into exploring the relationship between Nadia and her mother Lenora (Chloë Sevigny) as well as questioning the actual ethics behind time travel.

The second season, still brought to fans via Netflix from the minds of Lyonne and co-creators Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, has quite the legacy to live up to. The series' first season received 13 Emmy nominations and three wins, including wins for its costuming, single-camera cinematography, and production design (via Emmys). "Russian Doll" has not yet been greenlit for a third season, but based on the way Lyonne has spoken about her original plans for the series, time-travel fans can hope for more to come from Nadia in the future.