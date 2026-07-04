5 Western TV Shows Way Better Than Dutton Ranch
With "Dutton Ranch" reigning supreme on Paramount+, "Yellowstone" fans can get their fix as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) have officially moved from Montana to the great state of Texas. But with the first season almost over (and another officially on the way), you'll need something to hold you over until the neo-Western returns — and we've got the perfect shows in mind.
When it comes to the Western genre, particularly the neo-Western subgenre, there are plenty of solid horse operas to pull from. But for something just as modern as "Dutton Ranch" but arguably better in overall quality and material, there are five shows in particular that deserve a mention here. From other Taylor Sheridan programs to "Weird West" tales to more traditionally-inspired horse operas, we've got everything you need to keep the post-Dutton blues away.
Not included: any of the other Yellowstone Universe shows, so don't expect to be greeted by those instantly familiar faces. Likewise, we've stuck mostly to neo-Westerns here — other tales set in the modern American West that will complement and surpass "Dutton Ranch" in both style and substance, though that doesn't mean we won't slip back into the wild frontier along the way. So saddle up, because these superior Western shows deserve your attention.
The Madison
Admittedly, "The Madison" is not your traditional Western or neo-Western. It doesn't focus primarily on ranching or the cowboy life (though that's a small part of it), nor does it boast any of the usual Western-flavored protagonists (even if there are some cowboys and lawmen lingering around). Rather, this Taylor Sheridan-penned drama is a case study on grief, as liberally-minded New York matriarch Stacy Clyburn (Michelle Pfeiffer) travels to Montana to bury her husband, Preston (Kurt Russell), who dies suddenly in a plane crash in the Rocky Mountains.
Rather than focusing on the usual high-stakes Western tropes involving outlaw gangs or cattle drives, "The Madison" is an introspective meditation on love and loss set against that big Montana sky. The clash of cultures as the Clyburns come to better understand the more conservative-minded, simple-living folks in the rural parts of the Treasure State is a challenging departure from Sheridan's usual material. Mixed with incredible performances by Pfeiffer and Russell (the former especially), it's arguably the most gut-wrenching story Sheridan has told thus far.
Originally announced as a "Yellowstone" sequel/spin-off, "The Madison" is firmly its own thing. It may be set in the far reaches of Madison County, over an hour from Bozeman, but the story of the Clyburn family as they wrestle with their new normal is quietly profound. It's not your usual shoot-'em-up neo-Western fare, but it's no doubt Sheridan at his most refined.
Joe Pickett
For something just as family-oriented but far more traditional in its connection to the classic Western genre, "Joe Pickett" is probably the show for you. Initially a Spectrum original, the neo-Western mystery series moved to Paramount+ for its second (and sadly final) season. Based on the celebrated novels by author C.J. Box, "Joe Pickett" follows the titular Wyoming game warden (Michael Dorman) as he stumbles upon each new season-long mystery that threatens to turn his world upside down.
The first season is a stellar adaptation of Box's first Pickett novel, "Open Season," with elements of "Winterkill" peppered in, while the second deviates a bit from the source material by combining elements from several books together. But don't let that stop you from jumping right in. Joe's adventures are chock-full of Western traditions, as our hero seeks to protect his family (and the wild) from those who would encroach on all they hold dear — just not in the uber-violent Dutton family way.
Although the popularity of "Yellowstone" sparked the wildfire that got "Joe Pickett" greenlit in the first place, the budding genre resurgence wasn't enough to keep the series around for too long. Sadly, this Paramount+ drama is one of those Western TV shows canceled far too soon. Still, "Joe Pickett" is a thrilling piece of crime television that deserves high praise for the way it balances family and mystery — and thankfully, Box still puts out a new book every year for those hoping for more.
The Son
Heading back to the Lone Star State, "The Son" is the only show on this list that could genuinely be considered a Western as much as it is a neo-Western. While the typical "Western genre" period ranges from around the time of the American Civil War to the late 1890s, this AMC drama covers not just one, but several time periods: the 1850s, 1915, and even the 1980s. In exploring these different eras of the American West, "The Son" deals with issues of legacy in ways that "Yellowstone" never quite could.
Based on the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer, who developed the series alongside Lee Shipman and Brian McGreevy, the two-season drama follows the story of Eli McCullough (played by Jacob Lofland as a young man and later by Pierce Brosnan), from his abduction by a local Comanche tribe and coming-of-age to his later years as a cattle baron and oilman. Not only do we get to follow his story, but Season 2 even flashes forward to his granddaughter in her old age, who continues the family legacy well into the '80s.
"The Son" premiered a year before "Yellowstone" and ended after 20 stellar episodes that tell the complete story of the McCullough family. Those looking for something reminiscent of the family drama and Texas aesthetics of "Dutton Ranch" will no doubt enjoy this thematic companion piece. Brosnan, in particular, is frighteningly good as the battle-worn McCullough patriarch.
Outer Range
Another neo-Western that blends in more classical interpretations of the Western genre, "Outer Range" is also the most "out there" of all the shows on this list. A "Weird Western" to its core, this Prime Video series follows Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) who stumbles upon a black hole that's sprouted in the west pasture of his family's land. But there's more to this oddity than meets the eye, as it doubles as a portal through time — one that has a mind of its own.
"Outer Range" is probably the most psychedelic neo-Western on television or streaming. The show gets incredibly bizarre, yet despite that, you'll find yourself glued to the screen from the beginning to the end. This strange sci-fi Western is a blast, and Brolin and co-star Lili Taylor (who plays Royal's wife Cecilia) steal the show as they struggle to keep their family together while their lives are threatened by the mysterious Autumn (Imogen Poots) and the threats of the neighboring Tillerson family.
Admittedly, "Outer Range" ends on a pretty massive cliffhanger as Prime Video axed the series before it had the chance to properly wrap up — but don't let that dissuade you. The show is a thrilling revision of the genre that goes so far as to mash its past and present together into something quite unprecedented. Despite the lack of definitive answers, the questions will keep you watching.
Longmire
Based on the popular neo-Western mystery novels by Craig Johnson, "Longmire" follows the eponymous character as he patrols the fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming. A modern-day lawman with traditional values, Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) represents "honesty and integrity" as he deals with threats from all sides. From local outlaws and reservation politics to East Coast gangs and corrupt real estate magnates, Walt struggles to do what's right in a world that runs increasingly wrong.
With a strong supporting cast and excellent writing, "Longmire" is one of those Western-style procedurals that hits the nail on the head with just about every new development — it was also a trailblazer for Native American representation in modern television. The show was quite popular in its day, quickly becoming A&E's highest-rated original drama before the network canceled the show after its third season. However, fans everywhere rejoiced when Netflix picked the show up, producing three more seasons for its streaming platform.
It may take a rewatch or two for you to notice all the small details on "Longmire," but there's no reason why you shouldn't give it a shot. With 63 episodes, this neo-Western drama is one you'll find yourself revisiting again and again. It's a bit more straight-laced than "Dutton Ranch" or anything in the Yellowstone universe, but it also predated it by several years.