5 Western TV Shows Way Better Than Dutton Ranch

With "Dutton Ranch" reigning supreme on Paramount+, "Yellowstone" fans can get their fix as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) have officially moved from Montana to the great state of Texas. But with the first season almost over (and another officially on the way), you'll need something to hold you over until the neo-Western returns — and we've got the perfect shows in mind.

When it comes to the Western genre, particularly the neo-Western subgenre, there are plenty of solid horse operas to pull from. But for something just as modern as "Dutton Ranch" but arguably better in overall quality and material, there are five shows in particular that deserve a mention here. From other Taylor Sheridan programs to "Weird West" tales to more traditionally-inspired horse operas, we've got everything you need to keep the post-Dutton blues away.

Not included: any of the other Yellowstone Universe shows, so don't expect to be greeted by those instantly familiar faces. Likewise, we've stuck mostly to neo-Westerns here — other tales set in the modern American West that will complement and surpass "Dutton Ranch" in both style and substance, though that doesn't mean we won't slip back into the wild frontier along the way. So saddle up, because these superior Western shows deserve your attention.