5 Western TV Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

A whole lot of modern Westerns sprang to life in the wake of the successes of shows like "Yellowstone" and "Ozarks," and one of the most unjustly ignored examples of the genre is "Joe Pickett." Based on C.J. Box's long-lived mystery series, the sober-minded crime drama met with a quick end after being cancelled two seasons into its run in 2023. But it set itself apart from the pack by sporting thoughtful storyline beats about nature conservation. That's a topic which often gets overlooked by other shows that traverse wild places. Here it's front and center, making Joe a more interesting fellow than many of his contemporaries.

The title character (Michael Dorman) is an even-tempered game warden whose new job has taken him to Saddlestring, Wyoming. What ought to be a peaceful job becomes dangerous when a local poacher is killed and dumped in Joe's backyard. He quickly figures out that there's a scheme afoot; Saddlestring's most elite townsfolk are planning on selling hunks of land that they own to a developer for an oil pipeline project.

The discovery of a supposedly-extinct species of weasel thriving away in the woods around Saddlestring threatens to void the deal, leading to further mayhem. Pickett and his family — including his brilliant ex-lawyer wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill) must team up to bring about justice.