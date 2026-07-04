5 Best Clint Eastwood Movies That Are Not Westerns

Few actors are as synonymous with Westerns as Clint Eastwood, who looks like he was born atop a horse. From his earliest TV days on "Maverick" and "Rawhide" to his leading man breakthrough in Sergio Leone's "Dollars" trilogy, Eastwood quickly became the heir apparent to John Wayne and Gary Cooper, bringing a surprising amount of wit, intelligence, and sensitivity to his macho characters. The best Clint Eastwood Westerns, from "Pale Rider" to "The Outlaw Josey Wales" to "Unforgiven," are both traditional and revisionist in equal measure, subverting masculine tropes and examining the violence, racism, and mythology of the genre.

Eastwood's screen persona is so tied to Westerns that even many of his films that aren't technically Westerns share similar DNA, including "Bronco Billy," "Honkytonk Man," and "Cry Macho." Yet he's made just as many films that share no iconography with cowboy flicks whatsoever. Throughout his decades-long career, Eastwood has stretched himself in drama, comedy, romance, thrillers, and war movies, showing a wide emotional range that most action stars could only aspire to. With his gravely voice and twinkling eye, he has remained a durable leading man by showing different sides to his tough guy image.

Here are the five best Clint Eastwood movies that are not Westerns. Whether as a director, star, or both, these films show the scope of Eastwood's talent outside of the genre that made him famous. Although there were many great options to choose from, these five titles represent the best of the best.