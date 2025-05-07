We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few actors look as good atop a horse as Clint Eastwood. Like John Wayne before him, Eastwood is a Western icon, despite starring in a variety of genres including war epics, cop dramas, and even a handful of comedies. Yet when most casual audiences think of Eastwood, they tend to imagine him with a cowboy hat and a six-shooter. That's understandable, since he first came to fame as Rowdy Yates on the TV Western "Rawhide," which aired on CBS from 1959-1965.

He soon achieved international stardom by traveling to Italy to star in Sergio Leone's "Man with No Name" trilogy — "A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More," and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" — which created a sub-genre known as spaghetti Westerns. He parlayed that success into leading man roles in Westerns back home, from the highs of "The Outlaw Josey Wales" to the lows of "Paint Your Wagon."

Eastwood left the spurs and saddles behind for good with "Unforgiven," a deconstruction of the genre that won him Oscars for best picture and best director. Although he continued to work steadily both in front of and behind the camera long after that 1992 masterwork, he never returned to the genre that made him famous (although there are certainly traces of it in later films like "The Mule" or "Cry Macho"). But the surprisingly few Westerns Eastwood did make remain classics. Here are the 10 best Clint Eastwood Westerns, ranked.