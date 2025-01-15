13 Best Clint Eastwood Movies, Ranked

Clint Eastwood is Hollywood royalty, having worked in the movie industry since 1955's "Revenge of the Creature." He spent the 1950s and '60s appearing in various uncredited roles, but it wasn't until he played Joe in 1964's "A Fistful of Dollars" that people began taking notice. Eastwood, alongside famed Italian director Sergio Leone, helped usher in the Spaghetti Western subgenre, which made him an international superstar.

Between 1971 and '74, Eastwood had a seven-film streak of highly rated movies. His incredible ability to dominate every scene he's in is a skill few actors can ever hope to achieve. As he got older, Eastwood branched out, working as a producer and director. His first attempt at directing came in 1971's "Play Misty for Me," and in 1993, he took home the Academy Award for best director for "Unforgiven."

Eastwood wears many hats in Hollywood and continues working well into his 90s. He directed "Juror #2" at the age of 92, and he continues to tell stories, act in films, and dominate Hollywood long after most would have retired. Eastwood acted in some of the greatest movies ever, but determining which are the best is subjective. Here are Eastwood's 13 best movies, ranked by an aggregate of their IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic scores.