We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Needless to say, prison is not the sort of place you want to end up in, which is perhaps why prison escape movies have proven so popular throughout the decades. The best prison escape movies allow audiences to live vicariously, placing them within a world they would not wish to inhabit for too long, then providing the release of watching the hero break free. In a weird way, a good prison break movie can be great comfort watching, because they can be exciting, suspenseful, and cathartic in almost equal measure. There have been so many great prison escape movies throughout the history of cinema that it's almost difficult to choose a single best, let alone a top 10, but that didn't stop us from trying.

Here are the 10 best prison escape movies of all time, ranked. Obviously, Rotten Tomatoes scores factored into the ranking, but they weren't the only consideration. When creating this list, we tried to assess each film's legacy, weighing how it has stood up over time and how re-watchable it is. Most of all, we considered how skillfully each of these films exemplifies the elements of a good prison escape movie. For this reason, we didn't include movies that start with a prison break and follow an escapee as they're on the run. The key consideration for this ranking is the prison break itself: how important it is for the characters to get out; how well executed the plan was; and how dramatically it unfolds during the final act.