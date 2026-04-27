10 Best Prison Escape Movies Of All Time, Ranked
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Needless to say, prison is not the sort of place you want to end up in, which is perhaps why prison escape movies have proven so popular throughout the decades. The best prison escape movies allow audiences to live vicariously, placing them within a world they would not wish to inhabit for too long, then providing the release of watching the hero break free. In a weird way, a good prison break movie can be great comfort watching, because they can be exciting, suspenseful, and cathartic in almost equal measure. There have been so many great prison escape movies throughout the history of cinema that it's almost difficult to choose a single best, let alone a top 10, but that didn't stop us from trying.
Here are the 10 best prison escape movies of all time, ranked. Obviously, Rotten Tomatoes scores factored into the ranking, but they weren't the only consideration. When creating this list, we tried to assess each film's legacy, weighing how it has stood up over time and how re-watchable it is. Most of all, we considered how skillfully each of these films exemplifies the elements of a good prison escape movie. For this reason, we didn't include movies that start with a prison break and follow an escapee as they're on the run. The key consideration for this ranking is the prison break itself: how important it is for the characters to get out; how well executed the plan was; and how dramatically it unfolds during the final act.
10. Con Air
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Ving Rhames
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Director: Simon West
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 115 minutes
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Rotten Tomatoes rating: 59%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
After killing a drunken bar patron to protect his pregnant wife, decorated Army Ranger Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) is convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to eight years in prison. Having served his time, Poe is coming home to meet his daughter and give her a stuffed bunny. He hops aboard the Jailbird, a prison transport plane carrying some of the most dangerous criminals on Earth, including Cyrus "The Virus" Grissom (John Malkovich in one of his best movie roles). Cyrus and his fellow inmates launch a violent takeover mid-air, forcing Poe to secretly work with U.S. Marshal Vince Larkin (John Cusack) to safely land the plane.
If 1997's "Con Air" taught us anything, it's that a prison escape movie doesn't necessarily have to be set inside an actual prison. Directed by Simon West, it's got all of the hallmarks of a classic prison break film, with the ingenious twist of setting it mid-air, shaking up the formula, and giving it added stakes. Nicolas Cage gives one of his craziest performances ever as Cameron Poe, boasting muscles, a mullet, and a Southern accent unlike any you've ever heard. Diane Warren earned one of her 17 career Oscar nominations for the hit single "How Do I Live" (performed by Trisha Yearwood), and the film also competed for best sound.
9. Midnight Express
- Cast: Brad Davis, Irene Miracle, Bo Hopkins, Randy Quaid, John Hurt
- Director: Alan Parker
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 121 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
While on vacation in Istanbul in 1970, American college student Billy Hayes (Brad Davis) is caught trying to smuggle hashish bricks strapped to his chest. After being apprehended at the airport by the Turkish police, Billy is sentenced to four years behind bars. Locked away in a harsh prison, Billy suffers abuse and harassment by the guards, biding his time before his release. He finds friendship with his fellow Westerners, bonding with heroin-addicted Englishman Max (John Hurt) and flamboyant American Jimmy (Randy Quaid), who plots a dangerous escape that goes horribly awry. Initially, Billy tries to run out the clock before his release, but when he learns his sentence has now been upped to 30 years, he realizes he needs to make a break for it before the prison breaks him.
Although the real Billy Hayes has since criticized "Midnight Express" for how it told his story (including its depiction of Turkish characters), the 1978 film still retains the power to move and unsettle us. Directed by Alan Parker, it's an indictment of the carceral system, highlighting the many abuses that happen in prisons across the globe. "Midnight Express" earned six Oscar nominations, including best picture, and won prizes for Oliver Stone's adapted screenplay and Giorgio Moroder's original score, which uses synthesizers to create a dreamy, expressionistic soundscape.
8. Stalag 17
- Cast: William Holden, Don Taylor, Otto Preminger, Robert Strauss, Peter Graves
- Director: Billy Wilder
- Rating: Approved
- Runtime: 120 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 91%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Kanopy, Roku, Tubi, Apple TV
During WWII, a pair of American airmen try to escape a German POW camp with the aid of barracks chief Hoffy Hoffman (Richard Erdman) and security officer Frank Price (Peter Graves). When the airmen are killed during the escape attempt, Hoffman and Price suspect someone in their barracks tipped off the Germans. Everyone immediately suspects J. J. Sefton (William Holden), a cynical POW who frequently barters with the German guards in exchange for luxury items denied to the other prisoners. Fearing for his own safety, Sefton tries to identify the real rat while plotting his own escape with the recently arrived Lt. Dunbar (Don Taylor), whose heroic reputation puts him in peril.
Although it's based on a play, there's nothing stage-bound about Billy Wilder's "Stalag 17," which leaps off the screen thanks to William Holden's Oscar-winning performance. As per usual with Wilder, the film's sardonic, pessimistic tone makes it feel more contemporary than many titles from Hollywood's golden age. That tone also distinguishes it from other prison break movies, as it views even the usually heroic escapees with an air of distrust. In addition to Holden's best actor victory, "Stalag 17" also competed at the 1953 Oscars for Wilder in best director and best supporting actor for Robert Strauss, who provides comedic relief as POW Stanislas "Animal" Kuzawa.
7. Le Trou (The Hole)
- Cast: Michel Constantin, Marc Michel, Jean Keraudy, Philippe Leroy
- Director: Jacques Becker
- Rating: Not Rated
- Runtime: 131 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%
- Where to watch: The Criterion Channel
Claude Gaspard (Marc Michel) faces twenty years behind bars after being accused of attempting to murder his wife. He's temporarily placed in a cell with a quartet of inmates: Geo Cassine (Michel Constantin), Roland Darbant (Jean Keraudy), Manu Borelli (Philippe Leroy), and Monseigneur Vossellin (Raymond Meunier). Gaspard discovers that his new cellmates have been secretly digging a tunnel in the floor, one that will lead them to the prison sewer system and, eventually, freedom. After gaining their trust, Gaspard is let in on the plan, and slowly but surely, they make their way to the sewers. Yet their eventual escape is imperiled when the warden (Jean-Paul Coquelin) informs Gaspard that his wife has withdrawn the charges and tells him he could be set free in exchange for information.
Although it was released in 1960, "Le Trou (The Hole)" feels as if it could've come out in theaters today. Directed by Jacques Becker, it takes a methodical approach to dramatizing the prisoners' escape plan, trusting the audience will have the patience to take that journey with them. It all culminates in a spellbinding four-minute sequence, shot entirely in one unbroken shot of the men desperately breaking through the concrete with the ferocity of caged animals. We feel their need to escape, which makes the ending all the more devastating.
6. The Great Escape
- Cast: Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson
- Director: John Sturges
- Rating: Approved
- Runtime: 172 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Kanopy, Tubi, Apple TV
During WWII, a group of Allied soldiers finds themselves in a German prisoner-of-war camp. Luftwaffe Colonel von Luger (Hannes Messemer) instructs Group Captain Ramsay (James Donald), who serves as an intermediary between the Germans and the Allies, to shoot any prisoner attempting to escape. Yet that doesn't stop the POWs from hatching a plan that would both set them free and distract the Nazis from the war effort. Captain Virgil Hilts (Steve McQueen), known as "The Cooler King" for how much time he spends in solitary confinement, discovers a promising flaw in the camp's fencing. Hilts works with a ragtag group of soldiers to dig a tunnel underground, but as freedom becomes more tangible, so too do the obstacles standing in their way.
Released in 1963, "The Great Escape" is one of the best Steve McQueen movies, solidifying his persona as The King of Cool. Directed by John Sturges, it takes the prison escape movie to dazzling new heights, mounting the story as a large-scale epic full of drama, action, and adventure. Although it took several liberties with the true story, the film does take its time to show the deliberations of the plan, ratcheting up tension as it goes along. Thanks to its stacked ensemble and Elmer Bernstein's iconic score, "The Great Escape" is a prison break classic.
5. Escape from Alcatraz
- Cast: Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan, Fred Ward, Roberts Blossom
- Director: Don Siegel
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 112 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, MGM+, Apple TV
In 1960, career criminal Frank Lee Morris (Clint Eastwood) is sent to Alcatraz Island to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Although Frank has broken out of jail several times before, the maximum-security prison proves tough to get out of, not least of all because it's located in the middle of the San Francisco Bay. Frank becomes friendly with his fellow inmates, English (Paul Benjamin) and Doc (Roberts Blossom), who make the most of their limited circumstances. The cruel Warden (Patrick McGoohan) rules over Alcatraz with an iron fist, stripping inmates of their privileges over the slightest infractions. As the Warden grows more sadistic, Frank plots a desperate escape plan with bank-robbing brothers Clarence (Jack Thibeau) and John Anglin (Fred Ward).
One of the 13 best Clint Eastwood movies of all time, 1979's "Escape from Alcatraz" uses his star persona to great effect, creating sympathy for a repeat offender who we desperately want to see break free. As directed by frequent Eastwood collaborator Don Siegel, it's a taut, claustrophobic thriller that takes a sparse approach to telling its true story. Siegel takes his time building tension, making us understand that Frank's desire to break free isn't just about resuming a life of crime, but about saving himself from the dehumanization of prison life.
4. A Man Escaped
- Cast: François Leterrier, Charles Le Clainche, Maurice Beerblock, Roland Monod
- Director: Robert Bresson
- Rating: Not Rated
- Runtime: 101 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, The Criterion Channel, Apple TV
During WWII, French Resistance fighter and author Fontaine (François Leterrier) is captured by the Nazis and thrown into prison. From the confines of his cell, Fontaine constantly hears the echoes of gunfire ringing out as his fellow prisoners are executed. Knowing that his time before the firing squad is soon to come, he hatches a dangerous escape plan. Word spreads amongst the inmates of Fontaine's plot, and things hit a snag with the arrival of a new cellmate, François Jost (Charles Le Clainche). Although he suspects Jost is a German plant, Fontaine nevertheless allows him to accompany him in his escape. Using handmade weapons and his intricate knowledge of the prison layout, Fontaine makes his way to freedom.
Loosely based on the true story of André Devigny, "A Man Escaped" strips the prison escape movie down to its barest essentials, and in doing so, highlights the brilliance and raw power the genre can possess. Like all Robert Bresson dramas, it takes a minimalist approach to filmmaking, using nonprofessional actors, spare set design, and few instances of theatrics and showmanship. The 1956 film has been cited as an influence on such directors as Krzysztof Kieślowski, Christopher Nolan, and Benny Safdie, and was named one of the greatest movies of all time in the 2022 Sight & Sound poll.
3. Grand Illusion
- Cast: Jean Gabin, Dita Parlo, Pierre Fresnay, Erich von Stroheim
- Director: Jean Renoir
- Rating: Not Rated
- Runtime: 113 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%
- Where to watch: Darkroom
During the First World War, a pair of French military officers are shot down while flying over German territory. The aristocratic Captain de Boëldieu (Pierre Fresnay) and the working-class Lieutenant Maréchal (Jean Gabin) are invited to dine with Rittmeister von Rauffenstein (Erich von Stroheim), the German military officer who shot them down. Although de Boëldieu and von Rauffenstein bond over their mutual acquaintances, that doesn't stop the German soldier from sending the two French officers to a prisoner-of-war camp. Working with their fellow prisoners, de Boëldieu and Maréchal plot to escape by digging a tunnel. Their plan is disrupted when they're transferred to a mountain fortress commanded by von Rauffenstein, who forms a deep friendship with de Boëldieu.
In many ways, Jean Renoir's "Grand Illusion" set the template for prison escape movies, and its influence can be seen in everything from "The Great Escape" to "The Shawshank Redemption." Released in 1937, it became the first foreign language film to compete at the Oscars for best picture and is a favorite of Orson Welles and Martin Scorsese. Although the original negative was thought to be destroyed during WWII, it was later restored to its full glory, allowing modern audiences to appreciate its visual splendor and narrative elegance.
2. Cool Hand Luke
- Cast: Paul Newman, George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Jo Van Fleet
- Director: Stuart Rosenberg
- Rating: Approved
- Runtime: 127 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
In the early 1950s, WWII vet Luke Jackson (Paul Newman) gets arrested while drunkenly knocking down some parking meters. He's sentenced to two years in a Florida prison farm, where he's placed on a chain gang and expected to do hard labor. But Luke refuses to conform to the demands of the sadistic warden (Strother Martin) and his Walking Boss (Morgan Woodward), who hides his eyes behind dark sunglasses. Luke's behavior frequently gets him thrown in "the box," a hothouse used for solitary confinement. But he earns the respect of his fellow prisoners, including Dragline (George Kennedy), who dubs him "Cool Hand Luke." Luke frequently tries to escape, and it looks like he and Dragline might finally get away before destiny intervenes.
Released in 1967, "Cool Hand Luke" is one of Paul Newman's 25 greatest movies, encapsulating so much of what made him an iconic leading man. Directed by Stuart Rosenberg, it uses the structure of a prison escape movie as a means to explore the burgeoning counterculture that sprang up as opposition to the Vietnam War grew louder. Luke's antiestablishment attitudes reflect those of many Americans at the time, making his eventual fate all the more personal. George Kennedy won the Oscar as best supporting actor, and the film competed in best actor for Newman, best original screenplay, and best score.
1. The Shawshank Redemption
- Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, Clancy Brown
- Director: Frank Darabont
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 142 minutes
- Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
When his wife and her lover are murdered, Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, despite professing his innocence. Andy arrives at Shawshank State Penitentiary in 1947, where he is repeatedly beaten and sexually assaulted by Bogs Diamond (Mark Rolston), head of the Sisters gang. Yet he becomes quick friends with Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman), a lifer who has adapted to prison life by becoming a contraband smuggler. Red manages to get Andy a rock hammer and a large poster of Rita Hayworth, which allows him to chisel a hole into his cell over the course of 19 years.
Few movies have left as much of a cultural impression as "The Shawshank Redemption," a box office dud that became a cable and home video staple. One of the 10 most rewatchable Stephen King movies, it somehow manages to make a story set largely inside a prison feel warm and comforting. That is perhaps because writer-director Frank Darabont invests so much into the relationship between Andy and Red, providing both Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman with one of their best movie roles. Their bond provides "Shawshank" with its emotional core, making Andy's eventual escape and his reunion with Red all the more powerful. The film earned seven nominations at the 1994 Oscars, including best picture.