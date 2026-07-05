5 Best Detective TV Shows Nobody Talks About Anymore

Who doesn't love a good detective TV show? From "Dragnet" to "Colombo" to "Monk," audiences can't get enough of a gumshoe solving crimes with wit, intelligence, and eccentricity. Our fascination with detectives goes back before the invention of the small screen, with literary sleuths like Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot (both of whom have been brought to life multiple times on film and television). It doesn't take a Philip Marlowe to understand why: mysteries are by their very nature intriguing, and it's exciting to watch someone uncover the truth.

Be we might need a world class slueth to figure out why so many great detective TV shows have been seemingly lost to time. The most famous examples have endured for decades, and some hold up even better than their reboots. But there are just as many that are so forgotten no one has bothered to remake them.

Here are the five best detective TV shows nobody talks about anymore. In assembling this list, we looked to shows that have been forgotten for reasons that have nothing to do with quality and everything to do with outside circumstances. Perhaps they star an actor who was more famous for another show, or suffered in later seasons from the departure of an actor, or lost relevance because the people behind it moved onto bigger, better things. Whatever the reason, each of these shows are hidden gems just waiting to be rediscovered. It might take a little investigating, but you can track these down on streaming.