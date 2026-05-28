5 Classic '70s Detective Shows That Still Hold Up Today

The 1970s were truly a golden age for television. From sitcoms to dramas to limited series, there are several '70s TV shows that everyone needs to watch at least once, if not multiple times. Much like movies and music of the era, TV shows from the 1970s pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable on the airwaves, exploring themes and storylines that would've been previously unthinkable. Rather than staying comfortably in the past, these shows sought to depict life as it really was, as the counterculture upset conformity in revolutionary ways. This attitude found its way into all varieties of TV storytelling. This included detective shows, a genre that dated all the way back to "Dragnet." Yet unlike the straitlaced Jack Webb, detectives of the 1970s were more complex and intriguing, and therefore more interesting to watch.

Here are five classic detective shows that still hold up today. In all five of these selections, you see the building blocks of modern detective shows, from "NYPD Blue" and "The Wire" to "Law & Order" and beyond. These shows feature rich, complex protagonists, each of whom have their own unique approach to solving crimes. It's these fascinating characters that make the shows so endlessly re-watchable, but it's far from their only qualities. Indeed, these programs are enjoyable for their nail-biting suspense, complex cases, and rotating panel of guest stars, all of which laid the groundwork for modern detective shows. It's no mystery that any one of these series can stand alongside the best of what's on the air today.