5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Sugar

Apple TV continues its reign as the go-to destination for anyone wanting smart, original adult dramas. That goes double for the noir detective series "Sugar." Colin Farrell plays the titular John Sugar, a private investigator who's tasked in the first season with discovering what happened to a movie producer's granddaughter. You might think you have a good handle on what the show entails from that description, but in the middle of Season 1, "Sugar" throws in a massive twist that had viewers freaking out.

We won't spoil it here in case you haven't watched "Sugar" yet but are reading an article about TV shows like "Sugar" for some reason. Suffice it to say, it's a far cry from detective shows on the past and helps advance the genre.

But if you want shows in that same vein, it helps to know where the genre has been before and where it could be heading toward in the future. Some of these series are good, old-fashioned noir shows while others throw in a neat twist like "Sugar." Even if you don't normally go for detective shows, there are some options here that pivot away from what most of those series are known for.