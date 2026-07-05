5 Best Netflix Miniseries Nobody Talks About Anymore

The television miniseries used to be a massive cultural event. Something like the finale of "Roots" – one of the best miniseries of all time — was watched by 100 million people, guaranteeing it'd be the only thing anybody talked about at work and school the next day.

We all consume different media these days, especially with streaming services pumping billions into producing original content meant to hook subscribers. Some break out of the tsunami of streaming shows, but plenty of great ones get lost in the algorithmic shuffle. We now live in an era where you can watch a show that you consider one of the best ever made, and no one you know has heard of it.

The miniseries listed below all streamed on Netflix, and all racked up positive critical reviews. Sure, they have their devoted fans, but for the most part, these shows came and went. Some people may have clicked play, spent a weekend on an enjoyable binge, and then never thought about these shows again, if they were even aware of their existence. If you have a day to kill and are looking for something great to watch that won't take up too much of your time, check out these overlooked Netflix miniseries.