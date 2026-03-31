All 5 Mike Flanagan Horror TV Shows, Ranked

At this point, we can pretty much confirm that Netflix and Mike Flanagan are a match made in heaven. The successful director has proven to have a flair for horror shows that combine genuine scares with deeper emotional themes, as we can see from the extremely consistent output he's had in collaboration with Netflix. Often adapting his work from classic horror stories, each of his shows is a gem, and even the weakest among them is head and shoulders above most of their competitors.

So how we sort the best from the only slightly less good? Well, it's a highly technical procedure of combining critical response with our own authorial judgment. But put together, these sources have led us to our definitive ranking of all the horror series Mike Flanagan has made with Netflix, so you can enjoy all of his creepy little stories to your heart's content. And after you're done watching, you've got Flanagan's new deal with Amazon, where he'll be adapting Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" and "Carrie," to look forward to.