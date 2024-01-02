Why Colman Domingo Nearly Quit Acting After Auditioning For The Boardwalk Empire

In 2023 alone, Colman Domingo played lead characters in "Rustin" and "Sing Sing" while lending his vocal talents to "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and "Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken." He even played Batman in an original Spotify podcast series and was a part of the all-star cast of "The Color Purple." That said, Domingo's success wasn't always a sure thing. A New York Times profile about his Hollywood ascent revealed that he almost quit acting after an audition for the HBO drama "Boardwalk Empire" went awry.

In 2014, Domingo had established himself as a talent worth watching after earning a Tony nomination for his part in a London-based production of "The Scottsboro Boys." Nevertheless, his transition back to screen acting proved difficult — his only auditions were for so-called "under-fives," which refer to roles with less than five lines of dialog. Then, he got called in to try out for the part of a maître d' in "Boardwalk Empire." It required him to show up in a tuxedo and demonstrate that he could tap dance.

Initially, he heard that the producers were impressed. However, a researcher for the show determined that the Black maître d's at the real-life clubs the show used as inspiration had lighter skin than Domingo. They decided this meant he was disqualified from the role. "That's when I lost my mind," the actor said, recounting how he determined he'd quit acting after going through this experience.