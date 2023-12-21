All Of Us Strangers Review: A Heartrending Tale Of Grief, Loneliness, And Love

This unexpected miracle offers Adam a sense of closure with his long-dead parents — having lost them as a child, he is finally able to understand them as people by encountering them as an adult. For anyone who has lost a parent, "All of Us Strangers" is both cathartic and devastating. To have the opportunity to see them impossibly young, and to engage with them on a level you never thought possible, is something most people would give anything for. That Adam is actually older than both of his parents adds a poignancy to their dynamic — he is their little boy, but he has lived a full life without them, one that has given him experiences they can hardly imagine. Andrew Scott is especially powerful in these moments, as he is able to push through the pain of a loving but difficult childhood to extend grace to his parents. When we look at him, we can see both the vulnerable child longing for parental approval and the man he has grown up to become. It's a masterful, emotionally complex performance that is matched by the understated sensitivity of Claire Foy, Jamie Bell, and Paul Mescal.

There's something to be said for the fact that "All of Us Strangers" doesn't belabor the point of its unconventional storyline. It doesn't pull a hamstring trying to spoonfeed audiences a reason as to why all of this is happening, or overexplain the logistics of why and how Adam can interact with his parents. It almost feels like the moment the audience — or the character, even — begins questioning it, it will break the spell, and they'll disappear in a puff of smoke. There's a certain level of magical realism at play, and we can just leave it at that. The vulnerability of the performances is matched by the ethereal filmmaking style of Andrew Haigh, who depicts Adam's experiences both with his parents and Harry as hazy and dreamlike. Although Adam is flesh and blood, he feels as though he walks through the land of the dead.