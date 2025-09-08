Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review: The Cracks Are Starting To Show

Who would've thought that this little show about murders in a New York building and the three people who make a podcast about them would be such a hit? But not only has "Only Murders in the Building" been successful, it's been super-successful, and as a result, stars of all types have clamored to be on it. And despite other seasons having their fair share of guest stars, this season is a doozy; I counted at least seven new famous guest stars. Add to that the show's leads — Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mable Mora — and I suppose at this point, it's no surprise that "OMITB" has made it to a fifth season, which is practically ancient by today's streaming standards.

In Season 5, the central trio remains as charming and funny as ever, and the show itself is a bit of a comfort watch, so it's easy to miss the fact that the mystery doesn't add up. In fact, there are several things that don't sit right about this season, which is centered on the doorman Lester's (Teddy Coluca) potential murder, although the authorities claim it was an accident. Lester's demise ends up being the first of two deaths the trio is investigating. The second is the disappearance and murder of Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale), who has a dry cleaning business adjacent to the building and whose body is discovered by the end of the first episode. Are these two connected? Or are they completely separate incidents? And what do a casino and three billionaires have to do with it?

While there are plenty of clues dropped, there's so much going on this season that it's easy to lose the plot. And it seems like that was true for the people who wrote the episodes too. Storylines become a big deal one episode and are forgotten the next, there are things that make no sense, and there is one clue that is milked the whole season, but I can't figure out why it's significant. It's possible I don't have all the information — only nine of 10 episodes were made available for review, and everything could become clear by the end of the season. But at this point, after watching four delightful seasons of this show, I'm disappointed by the lack of cohesion in these episodes. Don't get me wrong, there is still delight to be had here, but it's less than usual.