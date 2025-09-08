Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review: The Cracks Are Starting To Show
Who would've thought that this little show about murders in a New York building and the three people who make a podcast about them would be such a hit? But not only has "Only Murders in the Building" been successful, it's been super-successful, and as a result, stars of all types have clamored to be on it. And despite other seasons having their fair share of guest stars, this season is a doozy; I counted at least seven new famous guest stars. Add to that the show's leads — Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mable Mora — and I suppose at this point, it's no surprise that "OMITB" has made it to a fifth season, which is practically ancient by today's streaming standards.
In Season 5, the central trio remains as charming and funny as ever, and the show itself is a bit of a comfort watch, so it's easy to miss the fact that the mystery doesn't add up. In fact, there are several things that don't sit right about this season, which is centered on the doorman Lester's (Teddy Coluca) potential murder, although the authorities claim it was an accident. Lester's demise ends up being the first of two deaths the trio is investigating. The second is the disappearance and murder of Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale), who has a dry cleaning business adjacent to the building and whose body is discovered by the end of the first episode. Are these two connected? Or are they completely separate incidents? And what do a casino and three billionaires have to do with it?
While there are plenty of clues dropped, there's so much going on this season that it's easy to lose the plot. And it seems like that was true for the people who wrote the episodes too. Storylines become a big deal one episode and are forgotten the next, there are things that make no sense, and there is one clue that is milked the whole season, but I can't figure out why it's significant. It's possible I don't have all the information — only nine of 10 episodes were made available for review, and everything could become clear by the end of the season. But at this point, after watching four delightful seasons of this show, I'm disappointed by the lack of cohesion in these episodes. Don't get me wrong, there is still delight to be had here, but it's less than usual.
The guest stars mesh well, but don't always make sense
The guest stars in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5, which include a trio of billionaires played by Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Logan Lerman, mesh into the main cast well, but they don't always make sense. For example, Keegan-Michael Key is well-cast as the mayor of New York, but it's hard to understand why he would go to a doorman's funeral. It mostly seems like he's there so the central trio can make a connection that pays off later. And Loretta (Meryl Streep), Oliver's now-wife, pops up at odd times that seem a bit inorganic.
This show has had lots of guest stars before, and I haven't had any complaints. But this season it feels like there are so many that the people in charge have lost some of their ability to rein them all in. In one instance, it's jarring when Meryl Streep as Loretta "sees" Jennifer Aniston and goes to make a play to get her on her fictional show. There are so many famous guest stars that the action seems disingenuous; it's not Streep's fault, but the joke is tone-deaf, and that's part of the trouble with this season.
That said, the banter between the actors is top-notch, whether main character, supporting performer, or famous guest star. Richard Kind being joined by Charles to recite bird calls is amusing, for example, and the three billionaires playing kids' games is sneakily charming. The fact is that everyone on this program is a great actor, whether famous or no, and that goes a long way to making the show work even if the mechanisms behind the scenes are starting to show some wear and tear.
Great sets and costumes
One unequivocal compliment I can drop about "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 is that the sets and costumes are downright magical. While the production design by Patrick Howe is always wonderful on this show, it's particularly magnificent this season because there are so many sets. We go to familiar old places like Charles' apartment and the Arconia elevator lobby, but there many new ones as well. These include Mabel's spruced-up studio apartment at the Arconia, the Caccimelio's house (which on the outside is the "Godfather" house), and the interior and exterior of the sprawling mansion of one of the billionaires. All are well-done in their own special ways — as are the costumes, by Dana Covarribius, that range from quirky and weird to posh and refined.
I wish my unreserved praise could be given to the show this season as well. I've really enjoyed "OMITB" in the past, and I'm not beyond enjoying it now. Plus, perhaps in the final episode, which I have yet to see, or maybe even in Season 6, I'll get all the answers I need. I've given this season a rating just this side of fresh because there's enough good stuff here, especially among the central trio (and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who guest stars once again as Detective Donna Williams) that it's worth watching. But even great shows have a tendency to move past their prime when they've been on the air long enough. I'm afraid that could be what's happening here.
"Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 premieres its first three episodes on September 9, with a new episode premiering each Tuesday until October 28.