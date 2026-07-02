5 Best John Wayne Movies That Are Not Westerns

Although many actors are known for Westerns, few are as closely associated with them as John Wayne. Look at any list of the best Western movies of all time, and you're likely to find more than a few Wayne titles. After his first starring role in 1930's "The Big Trail" failed at the box office, Wayne spent nearly a decade churning out cheap Westerns on Hollywood's so-called "poverty row." But after starring in John Ford's 1939 classic "Stagecoach" (one of those westerns you need to see before you die), he was never relegated to a b-movie ever again.

Wayne starred in one classic Western after another, culminating in an Oscar win for his performance as drunken, one-eyed marshal Rooster Cogburn in "True Grit" (one of five movies that proved 1969 was the best year for Westerns). He gave his final performance in 1976's "The Shootist," one of the must-watch '70s Westerns that still hold up today. It was a fitting swan song for an actor who had redefined the genre in such classics as "Red River," "The Searchers," and "Rio Bravo." Simultaneously the masculine ideal and a sensitive soul, Wayne set the standard for every Western star who came after him. Yet to simply define him by that genre alone discounts the wide scope of the Duke's career.

Here are the five best John Wayne movies that are not Westerns. These titles are straight up some of the best movies Wayne ever made, and show off different elements of his on-screen persona.