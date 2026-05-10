5 Must-Watch '70s Westerns That Still Hold Up Today

From the earliest days of cinema, the Western has been one of the most popular genres Hollywood has to offer. There is perhaps no more American form of storytelling than the Western, which examines the earliest days of this country's existence in ways that are heroic, romantic, and, at times, even critical. As Hollywood underwent drastic change throughout the 1960s, studios looked to fresh voices to bring audiences back into theaters, leading to the New Hollywood revolution of the 1970s. These directors sought to create a grittier, more realistic kind of movie, and as such, cinema's oldest genres were given a dramatic facelift, none more so than the Western.

The Westerns of the 1970s were more violent, contemplative, and true to life than those that came before them. They demystified the glamour of the Old West, interrogating the legends of courageous cowboys and the stereotype of Indigenous Americans as murderous savages. The black-and-white heroes-versus-villains stories gave way to murkier shades of gray. At the same time, these films were just as exciting and riveting as anything starring John Wayne. Perhaps the major difference between Westerns of the 1970s and those of Hollywood's golden age was the more overt examination of themes and subtext that could only be hinted at before the Production Code was finally dismantled. In that way, the West reached its greatest form.

Here are five must-watch '70s Westerns that still hold up today, from action adventures to comedic spoofs to a farewell from the Duke himself, John Wayne.