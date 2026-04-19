5 Movies That Prove 1969 Was The Best Year For Westerns

It might be hard to imagine nowadays, but there once was a time when Westerns were as popular as superhero movies. In fact, Westerns were the dominant genre throughout the first half of the 20th century, with dozens of movies about cowboys, outlaws, and gunslingers getting released every year. Throughout the decades, however, the genre started to lose favor, and you're lucky if you get one Western in movie theaters a year as opposed to several. Yet the best Western movies of all time continue to delight viewers and inspire filmmakers, from the Old Hollywood studio classics to the revisionist masterpieces of the new.

For fans of the Western, one year in particular holds special significance, not just for the quality of the films released, but for what it represented for the genre's future: 1969. A turning point for cinema overall, 1969 saw the Western bending in an exciting new direction, one that would redefine it for decades to come. In the span of 12 months, audiences were treated to both bold, violent new visions of the Old West and gentler, more nostalgic stories of traditional heroism — not to mention comedies, modern-day Westerns, and even a musical ("Paint Your Wagon," starring a singing Clint Eastwood). It's little wonder that the best picture Oscar winner that year was "Midnight Cowboy" (1969), a film that transplants many of the tropes of a classic Western into an urban setting and subverts them. Here are five movies that prove 1969 was the best year for Westerns.