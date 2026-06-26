Supergirl Ending Explained: How The Movie Teases Kara Zor-El's DC Universe Return

Birthday's aren't always joyful when your planet and family are dust. Such is the plight of the party girl. Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) starts off "Supergirl" in a montage bender, drinking her way through every red sun dive bar she finds just to feel something as she approaches 23. Calls from her cousin Clark (David Corenswet) go unanswered. She falls asleep on the toilet, and Krypto makes a toilet out of her whole ship. But when a newly orphaned girl with a sword and a drive for vengeance stumbles into Kara's path, fate and a few remaining instincts of heroism throw her on a journey across the galaxy.

By the end of "Supergirl," the inebriated 23-year-old is resurrected as the symbol of hope her cousin always told her she could be. The film's final act is a kind of victory lap, with no villain truly standing a chance against Kara after conquering the despair that's been her real foe.

This isn't exactly the most original superhero space opera. Sci-fi henchmen get clobbered with little development or fanfare, and every planet looks like the same brown medley of craggy wasteland and rusty colony town. But Milly Alcock shines as Supergirl, and her performance — coupled with a familiar but well-executed arc — drive a compelling throughline to the final act.

Here's everything you may have missed about the journey to get there, and the ending of "Supergirl."