Every Live-Action Supergirl Costume Ranked

After first appearing in Action Comics #252 in May 1959, Kara Zor-El — better known as Supergirl — has become one of the most prolific characters in all of DC Comics. Whether she's saving innocent lives, spawning fascinating alternate universe versions like Power Girl, or engaging in adventures with the concerningly infatuated horse Comet, Supergirl is a legend. Unsurprisingly, that means Supergirl's insane history also concerns several live-action media appearances. These have included everything from headlining her own CW show for years and appearing on "Smallville" to anchoring the June 2026 DC Universe feature "Supergirl."

These various live-action incarnations have each featured radically different creative impulses and storytelling directions. However, Supergirl is almost always shown wearing her classic superhero costume or some variation of that outfit. Ranking every live-action Supergirl costume from worst to best illustrates just how flexible this character is in terms of what kind of wardrobe she dons. Some movies and TV shows have opted to go classical in their approaches to realizing this superhero outfit, while others have tried radically new visions of this costume (to varying degrees of success).

Ranking these costumes doesn't just illustrate the visual variety of Supergirl's various live-action appearances. They also speak to how enduringly popular and creatively appealing this superhero is. That level of notoriety also extends to her costume and its many live-action forms.

This list excludes Supergirl's two proto-costumes from the pilot "Supergirl" episode due to their extremely brief screentime.