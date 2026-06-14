Every Live-Action Supergirl Costume Ranked
After first appearing in Action Comics #252 in May 1959, Kara Zor-El — better known as Supergirl — has become one of the most prolific characters in all of DC Comics. Whether she's saving innocent lives, spawning fascinating alternate universe versions like Power Girl, or engaging in adventures with the concerningly infatuated horse Comet, Supergirl is a legend. Unsurprisingly, that means Supergirl's insane history also concerns several live-action media appearances. These have included everything from headlining her own CW show for years and appearing on "Smallville" to anchoring the June 2026 DC Universe feature "Supergirl."
These various live-action incarnations have each featured radically different creative impulses and storytelling directions. However, Supergirl is almost always shown wearing her classic superhero costume or some variation of that outfit. Ranking every live-action Supergirl costume from worst to best illustrates just how flexible this character is in terms of what kind of wardrobe she dons. Some movies and TV shows have opted to go classical in their approaches to realizing this superhero outfit, while others have tried radically new visions of this costume (to varying degrees of success).
Ranking these costumes doesn't just illustrate the visual variety of Supergirl's various live-action appearances. They also speak to how enduringly popular and creatively appealing this superhero is. That level of notoriety also extends to her costume and its many live-action forms.
This list excludes Supergirl's two proto-costumes from the pilot "Supergirl" episode due to their extremely brief screentime.
6. Smallville's Supergirl was just too ordinary
The 30 best "Smallville" episodes make it apparent why this TV show is so beloved. Some even feel "Smallville" outshone the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe in at least one major way, which isn't surprising given how absorbing some episodes and character arcs were. However, "Smallville" could be considered disappointing for viewers who yearned for comic-accurate costumes draped on these incarnations of DC's most beloved comic book heroes. This was an inevitable byproduct of the show being about Superman's origin story, but as "Smallville" progressed and more DC heroes were introduced, this flaw could be frustrating.
Thus, the "Smallville" take on Supergirl (Laura Vandervoort) is at the bottom of this list largely because she never got a proper costume. The closest viewers got were a series of civilian outfits harkening back to the color scheme or fashion choices of Supergirl's crime-fighting attire. A slew of blue long-sleeve tops or jackets look cool on their own, but they aren't the same as Supergirl's vintage comic book outfit. They also aren't the most imaginative translation of those garbs into an ordinary or grounded costume. Sometimes, Supergirl's everyday wardrobe just looked like her superhero outfit sans the chest "S" insignia.
Again, the outfits for the "Smallville" incarnation of Supergirl aren't awful, and they fit this program's aesthetic. But they also aren't Supergirl's recognizable costume, which ensures they're the worst of the character's live-action outfits.
5. Helen Slater was stuck in shrug-worthy garbs in 1984's Supergirl
16 years before current Supergirl performer Milly Alcock was even born, Helen Slater first soared across the big screen in the 1984 movie "Supergirl." Largely discarded today as a creative misfire despite featuring the likes of Faye Dunaway and Peter O'Toole in its cast, it did solidify Slater as a permanent fixture of live-action Superman media. In television especially, she has continued to have a close proximity to Kryptonians in projects like "Smallville" (where she played Superman's birth mother) and "Supergirl" (where she played the titular lead's foster mother). Slater has remained a legend, but unfortunately, the Supergirl costume she was saddled with is forgettable.
Clearly modeled after the colors and textures that were utilized on Christopher Reeve's Superman costume in prior "Superman" movies, Supergirl's outfit looks too much like a rerun of her cousin's wardrobe. The flowing red cape also looks too massive, like it's about to absorb Supergirl anytime she takes flight. Even the boots look a tad off, especially the hastily added yellow fringes on their tops. Little about this superhero outfit is bad, but there's a lot of frustrating shortcomings that eventually snowball into making it underwhelm.
In reminding audiences so much of one of the most perfect superhero movie costumes ever, "Supergirl" ensured its lead character's outfit couldn't stand on its own two feet. It's a testament to Slater's chops that she's endured as a legend despite being given this costume.
4. Supergirl's second CW outfit lacked color
Melissa Benoist's Supergirl finally got a permanent new costume at the start of the show's fifth season. She rightfully exclaimed "pants!" with joy at this new outfit, which ditched the character's classic red skirt for a full-body costume tinged in dark blue. This outfit brought the CW's Supergirl closer in look to the New 52 incarnation of Superman from the comics, who also ditched the red garments attached to his waist for head-to-toe blue. While cool to see Supergirl not solely fight crime in a miniskirt, this new costume does ensure that the lead of "Supergirl" had to deal with a problem that plagued the New 52 Superman.
Specifically, getting rid of the red in the middle of these Kryptonian costumes suddenly gives the viewer a lot of blue to look at. The red skirts and underwear (for Supergirl and Superman, respectively) are a vital component providing necessary variety in the color scheme. The "Supergirl" costume team tried to overcome this by giving her a small golden belt around her waist, but it wasn't nearly enough to combat the overwhelming blueness. The costume also looked a little too busy with its pervasive lines.
Still, it wasn't a bad outfit overall, especially since it was clearly going for a different aesthetic than the last "Supergirl" costume. Plus, "pants!" Now, if only poor Supergirl could have pockets with her crime-fighting attire.
3. Sasha Calle's Supergirl deserved better, but at least her outfit rocked
Sasha Calle deserved so much better in her turn as Supergirl in 2023's "The Flash." Not only was she worthy to appear in a remotely good movie, but among the deleted DC Extended Universe scenes you never got to see in theaters was footage showing Calle's Supergirl alive and well in the film's ending. This finale was cut, meaning that the last time fans see Calle's Supergirl in the DCEU was here, being endlessly killed in a time loop by General Zod (Michael Shannon). What a waste of both a talented performer and a rich character. If Calle can take solace in anything, it's that she at least got to don a solid Supergirl outfit.
Granted, the costume (like all the superhero costumes in "The Flash") looked crummy and too plastic on-screen thanks to the visual impulses of director Andy Muschietti and cinematographer Henry Braham. However, it's neat that Calle's Supergirl got to wear a radically different outfit compared to past incarnations of the character, which featured red at the top of the outfit (neatly bleeding into her similarly colored cape) while blue covered the bottom half of the costume.
The alien textures and appearances of these garbs were reminiscent of Henry Cavill's DCEU Superman outfit, but the distinctive arrangement of hues gave it its own identity. If only Calle had received a script and movie as solid as her costume.
2. The CW's Supergirl knocked it out of the park with her first costume
One of the most insane parts of the earliest portions of the entire Arrowverse timeline is that esteemed costume designer Colleen Atwood designed the garbs for this franchise's first few superheroes. Atwood has won four Oscars, worked with esteemed filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson and Tim Burton, and done so much in the world of film. She also carved out time to create the initial superhero outfits for the titular leads of shows like "Arrow" and "The Flash." Atwood's immense talents were also used for Melissa Benoist's Supergirl, who wore an instantly endearing outfit when she first appeared on TV screens.
Atwood's Supergirl costume was a very classic approach to this character's garbs, which turned out to be a wise choice. Rather than overthinking how to make Supergirl look "realistic," this character instead embodied her vintage costume and bright colors that instantly made it clear Supergirl was a beacon of hope. The textures and materials used on elements like her cape and skirt looked great on-screen. Even the "S" insignia on her chest was realized well, while the various lines scattered across the blue portions of the suit weren't prominent enough to be distracting.
Unsurprisingly, a legend like Colleen Atwood had no problem delivering magic when dealing with a beloved character like Supergirl. It's insane to think that this legend created costumes for the same network that was airing "Riverdale," but thank God she did.
1. Milly Alcock is soaring high in her DC Universe Supergirl garbs
James Gunn's "Superman" set up 2026's "Supergirl" movie by featuring Milly Alcock's Supergirl literally crashing into her cousin's Fortress of Solitude in the film's final scene. In this memorable epilogue, Alcock immediately exuded an enjoyably messy and jagged aura that spoke to this version of Supergirl being different from her predecessors. Though she was wearing a big jacket in this sequence, Supergirl also showed up wearing her superhero costume. Much like how David Corenswet's Superman is rocking a terrific outfit in the DC Universe, Alcock's Supergirl is rockily navigating the universe in an outstanding costume.
Much like Atwood's take on Melissa Benoist's first Supergirl outfit, this DC Universe take on the character doesn't mess with the classics. Red skirt, blue top, golden belt, "S" insignia — all the hallmarks of Supergirl's outfit are realized here confidently, with nary a drop of self-conscious "grounded realism." Better yet, the costume makes for a fun contrast with Alcock's boozy, messy version of Supergirl. The costume looks like it came out of the Silver Age, yet it's adorned by somebody who can barely walk straight after a night of partying.
It's not just a great superhero outfit, but its relationship to the person wearing it is fascinating. The juxtaposition of the classical and messily tormented is one of many ways this Supergirl outfit stands tall against all others. No wonder Supergirl left such an enormous impression in her brief "Superman" screentime.