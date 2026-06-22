Critics Left Stunned In First Reactions To Supergirl

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a new critical hit for DC Films. Want to hear some first-look opinions for the "Supergirl" movie? Click our video above and hear what preview audiences thought.

Critics who got to see special early screenings for "Supergirl" had some mixed thoughts on the flick. "Supergirl is the superhero movie I've missed: a straightforward, poignant story with lots of emotion, especially when we see Kara through little Ruthye's eyes," said Den of Geek contributor David Crow. Agreed Peter Gray of the AU Review, "Surprisingly dark themes, MAD MAX vibes, and a JOHN WICK-style motivation drive the story."

Critics seemed to be surprised by how dark the film turned out to be; Gray definitely isn't the only critic to compare the film to "Mad Max." "I, too, assumed 'superhero space movie with needle drops' would have a similar tone to GOTG or even Superman. Instead it looks and plays more like a Mad Max movie, with dirty worlds, gross villains and a self destructive hero," freelance critic Mike Ryan said.