Every Marvel Movie Happening After Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is only the next swing in Marvel's big adventure, and fans are looking at a rosy future jam-packed with heroes and villains. Expectedly, there's a lot riding on certain movies, such as the two back-to-back Avengers films in 2026 and 2027. If they don't do gangbusters at the box office, it could have a serious knock-on effect on what lies ahead. With that being said, the MCU is still the most successful franchise in box office history — it has figured out the secret to printing money on a regular basis, and that's unlikely to stop anytime soon.

There are a few Marvel movies with question marks hanging over them, though. Some, such as "Blade," have been stuck in development hell for so long that they're already worshipping at the altar of Mephisto. Others like "Armor Wars" are 50/50 over seeing the light of day, but the fact that they haven't been outright canceled provides a glimmer of hope that they may still happen.

Either way, let's look at what's officially on Marvel's agenda at the time of writing. If all stays on course, comic book movie fans are in for a marvelous treat.