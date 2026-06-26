Every Marvel Movie Happening After Spider-Man: Brand New Day
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is only the next swing in Marvel's big adventure, and fans are looking at a rosy future jam-packed with heroes and villains. Expectedly, there's a lot riding on certain movies, such as the two back-to-back Avengers films in 2026 and 2027. If they don't do gangbusters at the box office, it could have a serious knock-on effect on what lies ahead. With that being said, the MCU is still the most successful franchise in box office history — it has figured out the secret to printing money on a regular basis, and that's unlikely to stop anytime soon.
There are a few Marvel movies with question marks hanging over them, though. Some, such as "Blade," have been stuck in development hell for so long that they're already worshipping at the altar of Mephisto. Others like "Armor Wars" are 50/50 over seeing the light of day, but the fact that they haven't been outright canceled provides a glimmer of hope that they may still happen.
Either way, let's look at what's officially on Marvel's agenda at the time of writing. If all stays on course, comic book movie fans are in for a marvelous treat.
Avengers: Doomsday
"Avengers: Endgame" signaled the end of an era — or did it? Despite "Avengers: Doomsday" announcing its cast with an exhausting five-hour-plus video featuring nothing but chairs, millions tuned in to learn more about the big team-up extravaganza. After all, who wouldn't want to see the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the Foxverse's X-Men in a movie together? Oh, and there's also the teeny tiny fact of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU — no biggie!
The latter's comeback raised eyebrows, especially when the news dropped that he would be playing legendary villain Doctor Doom — not Tony Stark. Downey is the Big Bad now, as heroes from different Earths will assemble to stop him. With the multiverse doors wide open, this is all possible; however, viewers may want to take a pen and paper along to jot down how it all works.
"Avengers: Doomsday" was almost entirely different, though. Originally planned as "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," Marvel Studios dropped Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror following his legal issues, resulting in a storyline pivot. The Russo brothers returned to the fray as the directors of "Doomsday" and brought the old gang back together. With things feeling important again, the news had Marvel fans circling the date of December 18, 2026 with great excitement.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse
While "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" marks a new chapter in Tom Holland's story, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" serves as the final act in Miles Morales' Spider-Verse trilogy. The previous film, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, as Miles (Shameik Moore) is stuck in another universe and needs to get back to his world to save his father, Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry). The problem is that Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) and the Spider-Society believe certain canonical events need to happen to preserve the sanctity of the timeline. In other words, Jeff must die!
Considering the critical acclaim and numerous awards that the previous films garnered, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" finds itself standing on the shoulders of giants. It helps that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller remain involved as both writers and producers, since that duo's been on an absolute roll, with "Project Hail Mary" only enhancing their reputation.
"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" was planned for release on March 29, 2024, but the SAG-AFTRA strike and intricate animation work impacted the production. As a result, the film was pushed to June 18, 2027. While it's annoying for fans who may have wanted the conclusion to come out sooner, maybe absence will make the heart grow fonder for Miles and his friends.
Avengers: Secret Wars
After years of multiversal madness, "Avengers: Secret Wars" acts as the convergence event to bring all the universes together and usher in the next era. It's the direct follow-up to "Avengers: Doomsday," acting as the "Endgame" to its "Infinity War." At the time of writing, though, Marvel Studios is being tight-lipped about what to expect from the plot and who'll feature in the movie, though there are rumors that Thanos will return for "Avengers: Secret Wars." Undoubtedly, the events of "Doomsday" will have severe ramifications for this story, hence the silence to avoid spoilers.
The Russo brothers return to direct this spectacle, which Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige refers to as a fresh beginning for the MCU. "Reboot is a scary word," Feige told the press (via Variety). "Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we're thinking along those lines."
There have been various versions of "Secret Wars" in Marvel Comics. It's clear the film adaptation leans more in the direction of the arc from 2015, which sees Doctor Doom ascend to great power and the Marvel heroes stop him and restore the timeline. Much like other MCU movies, major changes will be made to the source material, so it'll be tough to predict exactly what happens. Regardless, December 17, 2027 heralds the start of a new chapter for the MCU.
X-Men
Professor Xavier's mutants are among the most cherished characters in all of comic books. Although, it took some time before they officially appeared in the MCU, despite Disney acquiring Fox in 2019. Embracing the multiverse, Marvel Studios has since integrated the likes of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into its stories.
However, the MCU's debut X-Men film is set to be a full-blown reboot, casting new actors as the marvelous mutants. In the case of Jackman's Logan, though, one wonders if he'll continue playing the role after returning in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Fans adore him, and the storyline might even positioned him as the direct connection to the past who guides the younger mutants. Perhaps the joke that Jackman will be playing Wolverine until he's 90 isn't a joke at all.
"Thunderbolts*" director Jake Schreier will helm the film, while "Beef" showrunner Lee Sung Jin and "The Bear" co-showrunner Joanna Calo provide the latest draft of the screenplay. The X-Men movie is one that needs to exceed expectations, especially considering how beloved the 2000s iterations of the characters are. There's no release date yet, but Kevin Feige has said it'll come out after "Avengers: Secret Wars." Who knows, maybe the "Avengers" flick is where we'll all meet the new versions of the Children of the Atom.
Shang-Chi 2
In 2021, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" kicked its way into theaters. The movie received an overwhelmingly positive response and raked in $432.2 million at the global box office. That might not sound like a lot by Marvel Studios' lofty billion-dollar standards, but bear in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing at the time, so all box office discussions during this period should have an asterisk next to them.
Not too long after the film's release, it was made official that a sequel was on the way. However, it doesn't appear it was too high on Marvel Studios' priority list, as the news went quiet on "Shang-Chi 2," making fans wonder if Thanos had somehow snapped it out of existence. In 2023, Liu confirmed to a fan on Threads that the movie was still in development, but it would only be after the release of an "Avengers" film.
It's no secret that Marvel experienced a transitional phase in the 2020s, as it was forced to overhaul and react to movie and TV experiments that simply didn't work out. Consequently, some fans feared that production on "Shang-Chi 2" might have been collateral damage in the shake-up. Yet, in January 2026, Liu confirmed to People that the sequel is definitely still happening. "I sound like a broken record at this point, but it is happening," he said. When is anybody's guess.
Black Panther 3
Both culturally and financially, "Black Panther" was one of the major pillars of the MCU. Unfortunately, the tragic death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 significantly altered the course of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," as well as all future plans for the beloved character. Now, T'Challa's sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), holds the prestigious mantle, but there are rumors that "F1" star Damson Idris could be cast as the next Black Panther.
Regardless, one truth remains intact: "Black Panther 3" will happen. Filmmaker Ryan Coogler, fresh from cleaning up at the Oscars with 2025's "Sinners," returns to Wakanda once again and is ready to add his Midas touch to the picture. Not much is known about who's coming back from the original cast, but Denzel Washington revealed in an interview during the "Gladiator 2" press tour that Coogler was writing a part for him, which would be an absolute coup for the MCU to have someone of his stature on board.
As it stands, "Black Panther 3" is tentatively marked for a 2028 release. While Coogler isn't discussing any story details yet, he told the New York Times: "I'm so fired up about that movie, bro." So is everybody else, to be frank.
Blade
A long time ago, sometime after the Jurassic era, Marvel Studios announced plans for a brand-new Blade film, featuring Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker. Okay, the timeline is something of an exaggeration, but this is turning into the cinematic equivalent of Guns N' Roses' "Chinese Democracy," which took so long to happen that most gave up on it. When it eventually arrived, no one really cared anymore.
For a multitude of reasons that would take a book to unpack, this project has struggled to materialize, with behind-the-scenes issues that are worse than fans think. Put it this way: Two different onscreen versions of Blade have appeared in the MCU since the film's announcement in 2019: Wesley Snipes in "Deadpool & Wolverine" and Todd Williams who voiced the character in "Marvel Zombies." Yet, so far, Ali's version has only been relegated to a voiceover cameo in "Eternals."
Has someone stuck a stake through Blade's heart yet? Not officially. In July 2025, Kevin Feige told journalists that Ali was still Blade in the MCU. In October 2025, Mia Goth told Elle that she's still attached, stating, "It's for the best that it's taken the time that it has. They want to do it right." That feels like a "trust me, bro," but until Marvel Studios says otherwise, let's hold thumbs that it happens.
Armor Wars
Let's be real for a second: Out of all the projects mentioned here, "Armor Wars" looks the least likely to happen. However, until Marvel Studios says it's canceled, it remains a firm possibility.
Initially, "Armor Wars" was announced as Disney+ series in 2020. It was imagined as a starring vehicle for Don Cheadle's James Rhodes as he looks after Tony Stark's legacy. In a February 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cheadle stated that filming would start in a few months, but that time came and went. Eventually, in September 2022, the news broke that "Armor Wars" would no longer be a six-episode show — it was set to become a film for the big screen. Good news, right? Well, since then, it's been tumbleweeds.
In 2025, former Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore spoke to Collider about how no news isn't always bad news. "Marvel [Studios] continues to go through this phase, we want to make sure whatever we're making is awesome," he said. "So that means we had to slow down some things that were on the front burner. It doesn't mean we'll never make it, but it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality." For now, War Machine's jets are cooled, but could still fire up in the future.