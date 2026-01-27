We're Pretty Sure We Know How Thanos Will Return In Avengers: Secret Wars
One of the best superhero movie villains of all time, Josh Brolin's Thanos defined an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise simply hasn't been the same since Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) snapped the Mad Titan from existence in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." That's why it would make sense to bring him back, and we have a sneaky suspicion that the cosmic warlord could return to the MCU fold in 2027's "Avengers: Secret Wars." For all the details on how this could happen, check out Looper's video above.
Comic book characters coming back to life is a trope that has come to define the medium. The MCU follows a similar principle — one only needs to look at how the likes of Agent Coulson and Loki seemingly died then were resurrected as proof. In Marvel Comics, Thanos has suffered a few deaths only to come back bigger, badder, and stronger than he was before. And with Marvel Studios assembling the old gang for 2026's "Avengers: Doomsday," what's to say there aren't more surprises in store for the 2027 follow-up?
What Josh Brolin has said about returning as Thanos
Let's face it: Josh Brolin is Thanos. He's become synonymous with the role as much as Hugh Jackman has with Wolverine. Brolin and Thanos are forever linked to the extent that the Mad Titan is a movie character no one wants to see recast.
Superhero movie actors are not always honest about projects they're a part of (Andrew Garfield flat-out lied about "Spider-Man: No Way Home," for example) and they often become cagey when questioned about potential returns, but Brolin has remained honest about his future as Thanos: As long as it makes sense from a story perspective, he's game for it. "Thanos has to fit if you're going to bring him back," Brolin told Collider. "I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."
The good news is that Joe and Anthony Russo are in charge of both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," so that makes Brolin's return seem all the more likely. While details are still scarce about the forthcoming movies, we have our own thoughts on the matter (the Russo brothers may borrow from a comic book storyline which could see Thanos return in a different way than most fans might imagine), so make sure to watch the video above for further details.