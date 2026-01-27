We're Pretty Sure We Know How Thanos Will Return In Avengers: Secret Wars

Let's face it: Josh Brolin is Thanos. He's become synonymous with the role as much as Hugh Jackman has with Wolverine. Brolin and Thanos are forever linked to the extent that the Mad Titan is a movie character no one wants to see recast.

Superhero movie actors are not always honest about projects they're a part of (Andrew Garfield flat-out lied about "Spider-Man: No Way Home," for example) and they often become cagey when questioned about potential returns, but Brolin has remained honest about his future as Thanos: As long as it makes sense from a story perspective, he's game for it. "Thanos has to fit if you're going to bring him back," Brolin told Collider. "I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do."

The good news is that Joe and Anthony Russo are in charge of both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," so that makes Brolin's return seem all the more likely. While details are still scarce about the forthcoming movies, we have our own thoughts on the matter (the Russo brothers may borrow from a comic book storyline which could see Thanos return in a different way than most fans might imagine), so make sure to watch the video above for further details.