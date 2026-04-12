The Damson Idris Black Panther Casting Rumors Explained

When "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43, everyone wondered what would happen to T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" provides the answer, as T'Challa dies in the early stages of the film and his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), assumes the mantle of the Black Panther. Now, there are whispers swirling around that "F1" actor Damson Idris could be the next in line to play Wakanda's warrior.

Like all good gossip, it's difficult to determine exactly where this rumor started, but the conversation certainly escalated after scooper Jeff Sneider said that Marvel Studios was looking for a new Black Panther in January 2025. All of a sudden, Idris' name featured in the mix, and he had tongues wagging when he posed alongside "Black Panther" actors Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett at an event. In the world of social media, that's about as conclusive as a blood sample, apparently.

With Marvel's multiverse in full effect, there are different ways in which Idris could play Black Panther. He could be a T'Challa variant from another Earth, or he could be an aged-up version of T'Challa and Nakia's (Lupita Nyong'o) son, T'Challa Jr., who was introduced in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Alternatively, he could be an altogether new character who takes up the role. The point is, there are legitimate storyline ways to make it a reality.