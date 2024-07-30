The Only Way Robert Downey Jr. Agreed To Return To The MCU

The shock waves were felt from San Diego to Wakanda when it was revealed at Comic-Con 2024 last Saturday (July 27) that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — only not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom. At the conclusion of Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation in front of thousands of fans, studio head Kevin Feige, along with returning "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo, confirmed that the next two "Avengers" movies — "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" — would pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against one of Marvel's greatest villains.

In fact, the involvement of the Russos — who also helmed Marvel's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Avengers: Infinity War" — was reportedly the key to Downey's return. A source close to the negotiations told Variety, "They were the only ones he would work with," while an unnamed Marvel exec called Downey's reunion with the brothers — who directed him in three of their four Marvel outings — "a perfect combination of timing and everyone being on the same page."

While having the Russos back as directors was the main component in getting Downey to come back to the MCU, the Oscar-winning actor is receiving some other perks as well — including a paycheck that could buy up a nice chunk of Doom's home country of Latveria.